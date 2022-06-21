Star Cluster Launches Intuitive, Comprehensive Platform for Contracts in the Blockchain Industry

/EIN News/ -- Manila, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Cluster, a decentralized blockchain platform, has launched an intuitive, comprehensive platform within the blockchain industry for users to create and sign smart contracts.

The platform is available for anyone around the world to use and allows users to develop and maintain smart programming contracts for decentralized apps (dApps). Users can also use Star Cluster to build low-cost and fast solidity-compatible dApps. When these dApps are launched, they can be used to confirm transactions efficiently, processing thousands of transactions per second.





Star Cluster’s smart contract feature can be deployed using remix and MetaMask. Users also have access to millions of validators with minimal hardware when using Star Cluster. This innovative platform offers a secure and efficient place for Web3 users and dApp developers to develop, trade, and transfer digital assets with minimal risk and delay. By creating a high-speed network that can perform complex operations, Star Cluster has made a name for itself as an innovator within the blockchain industry.

The development team has worked hard to create one of the fastest smart contract platforms available for blockchain users. We saw a need for more efficient transaction processing within platforms like this, so we figured out a way to make it happen. Star Cluster can reach processing speeds that no other platform is capable of, thanks to our innovative programming that allows users to process transactions almost instantly,

The top-of-the-line programming has created an efficient and secure space for developing and maintaining smart contracts. Our platform offers a wide variety of features for users to take advantage of within the blockchain industry. Star Cluster also has features that allow users to create customized blockchains that can be launched for both private and public sectors. Web3 users will find that Star Cluster can help them accomplish security and efficiency with ease like no other platform has before.

The Star Cluster platform was developed to support the development of digital assets, along with the transfer and trade of these assets. The high-performance network offers linear scalability over 1,000 nodes and an improved degree of writing safety within the blockchain.

Star Cluster also aims to enhance performance when surviving partitions where most controller nodes are reachable. Users will be able to use Star Cluster to securely develop smart contracts while processing thousands of transactions per second, an accomplishment that no other platform has been able to achieve.

In addition to the platform’s smart contract and dApp development features, users can also create virtual machines that are set up to guarantee the blockchain will operate with precision. Star Cluster’s latest launch is already making impacts within the blockchain industry. The company is on a mission to change how users leverage blockchain technology today.

