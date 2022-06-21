NOW Wallet – The Coolest Kid on the Block (Chain)

Crypto wallets have become a useful tool to keep cryptocurrency both accessible and safe. They allow users to keep their crypto in one place and are useful for sending and receiving cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Even though your wallet doesn’t technically store your crypto – this remains in the blockchain and can only be accessed with a private key – it does store your keys, which are your proof of ownership of your digital money.

It goes without saying that every crypto wallet boasts the same range of features. Exodus is known to be the best for beginners, while Electrum is more popular with advanced Bitcoin users.

There is one wallet, however, that stands out from the crowd for its security and cool, innovative features: NOW Wallet from crypto exchange and processing service ChangeNOW. Why is this wallet so current and user-friendly? Maybe because the NOW Wallet team stays on top of the hottest trends in crypto to keep the app at the cutting-edge of technology.

Who is ChangeNOW?

ChangeNOW crypto exchange is a limitless non-custodial instant cryptocurrency exchange service. It offers a safe, secure, and effortless way to interact with its non-custodial model of funds management. What does non-custodial mean? Basically, it means that the user has full control of their assets and only uses the service provider as an interface to manage them. A non-custodial wallet (also known as a DeFi wallet) also provides its user with safety in funding and the ability to make instant withdrawals.

ChangeNOW has more than 70,000 trading pairs available for exchange and does not impose any limits on the amount its clients can trade – it is account-free, worry-free, and faster than the speed of light. A fiat option is also available – so you can buy cryptocurrency with Visa or MasterCard for almost sixty fiat currencies. You can see all the currencies available to trade on ChangeNOW here.

Why NOW Wallet

NOW Wallet is based on the same principles of the ChangeNOW сrypto exchange platform in that it is a community-first platform. Community participation in the development of the product is encouraged so that the app can provide the most useful and convenient experience possible.

A good example of this is the recently added ability to support NFTs in the wallet app. You can now securely store and send ERC-721 and ERC-1155 NFTs in NOW Wallet, with support for more NFT standards coming soon.

Feature Packed

NOW Wallet is a mobile app that strikes a balance between an attractive, user-friendly interface and innovative features. It can be downloaded from the Google Play and App Store. Here are some of the wallet’s best features:

Unlimited exchange transactions – with no restrictions on the purchase or sale of cryptocurrencies, NOW Wallet is an excellent choice for cryptocurrency investors.

Lightning-fast trades – most trades are completed within 5 minutes (on average)

24/7 customer support – NOW Wallet’s support team is always on hand to connect, explain and offer advice.

Guaranteed privacy and security – the non-custodial nature of the NOW Wallet provides users with the ultimate security. The app is accessible with Face ID, TouchID, or a pin code, with the data securely stored on the device.

There are over 70,000 currency pairs available to choose from. Among other coins, NOW Wallet supports BTC, ETH, DOGE, BNB, XMR, TRX, ADA, XRP, USDT, SOL and THETA.

Allows for the safe and secure storage of NFT collections – store and send NFT collections using NOW Wallet's NFT asset storage feature.

Supports staking – generate up to 25% revenue annually by staking BNB and BEP-2 NOW Tokens. More opportunities are coming soon.

With ChangeNOW Pro, you can earn more from NOW Wallet transactions. Users can receive 0.1% cashback in NOW Tokens for each swap. The minimum withdrawal is 100 NOW, and the maximum reward is 5,000 tokens per month.





Top Trading Pairs Available in NOW Wallet

NOW Wallet supports about 70,000 trading pairs that are also available on ChangeNOW. Customers can either exchange cryptos to cryptos or buy cryptos for fiat. The most popular pairs are:

The best fiat-to-crypto pairs to buy are:

Support for All Tokens on Six Blockchains

The crypto universe is expanding at an exponential rate, with many new tokens and dApps launched daily. NOW Wallet is truly revolutionary as it supports all tokens on six public chains.

NOW Wallet users can store, send or receive all tokens on the Ethereum, BTC, AVAX С-Chain, Polygon, KLAY, Solana and TRX networks. You won't need to wait for the new tokens on the supported chain to be listed in the wallet. Any new tokens that appear on the supported chain will be automatically added. Existing NOW Wallet users already have this advantage – free of charge.

Token Swaps

Need to transfer digital tokens from one blockchain to another? NOW Wallet has you covered with low fees for token swaps (also known as token migration). When the tokens are available, just a few taps on the wallet app and they can be swapped over. Token swaps don't need to be expensive – with NOW Wallet, you can choose whichever token you like (as long as it’s supported) and swap it to another network – and the cost won’t put a dent in your pocket.

DApps

Another benefit of NOW Wallet is its ability to intuitively connect to DApps. If you’re not familiar with what a DApp is, it stands for Decentralized Application and is an app that is built on and powered by decentralized protocols such as Ethereum. It means that DApps run on a peer-to-peer (P2P) network, such as a blockchain, using smart contracts at the backend. They are not controlled by a single authority, so they are open-source and operate independently.

Using WalletConnect – an open protocol for connecting mobile crypto wallets – users can quickly and easily link their NOW Wallet to most DApps using a QR code or deep linking through Javascript, Swift, or Kotlin SDKs.

NOW Wallet already supports any Decentralized Apps on four networks – ETH, Polygon, AVAX C-Chain and BSC. Even more are on the way, according to the team.

Don’t Get Left Behind – Download NOW Wallet Today

Now that you know a little more about NOW Wallet, you should be equipped to understand the platform and take advantage of its many features. If you need a multi-asset wallet with an easy-to-use interface and built-in crypto exchange, NOW Wallet is one of the best around.

NOW Wallet comes with all the benefits and expertise that the ChangeNOW app offers, including a guarantee of the best rates and service to clients, fast transaction times, and respect for privacy. Most wallets tend to come with hidden costs and additional fees when you transact or use different features. ChangeNOW, however, does not include hidden fees when you transact and store money in your NOW Wallet. The estimated exchange rate for your fiat also includes all possible fees. You can buy your crypto assets with fiat currency using your Visa or MasterCard – which is another great way to save money on costs.

You can also read the latest news about crypto and updates of ChangeNOW services on its official Twitter account. The team also conducts regular promos and offers discounts for exchanges of particular coins. Don’t miss out!

With about four million satisfied clients worldwide and an average exchange time of five minutes, ChangeNOW has proven to be popular for good reason. Download NOW Wallet or the ChangeNOW app for quick on-the-go seamless transactions and management of your coins and tokens.

