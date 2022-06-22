Gayle Deguzman, ‘’After All These Years’’ Illustrates Love, Heartbreak, And All The Struggles In Fixing A Broken Heart
EINPresswire.com/ -- . Gayle Deguzman makes her debut in the writing world with “After All These Years.” The book follows the story of Belle, a young maiden madly in love with Brad, her college sweetheart. Due to family circumstances, Brad leaves, leaving young Belle heartbroken and emotionally disturbed. Belle then continues her life, making her name in her chosen field, and encounters some interesting guys along the way, all romantically inclined toward her. But because of her past trauma, Belle keeps everyone at bay. Then one day, she sees Brad on television, and her life goes into a new spiral. However, what happens after that day is a good guess for anyone.
Gayle has always been into romantic stories and wishes to share her magic with words with everyone. She says,
“I love writing. It is my passion, and I want to entertain, inspire, and affect readers worldwide.”
Though this is her debut, Gayle has composed “After All These Years” like a seasoned professional. While reading, the readers are transported into the world where the characters are living and witness the scenes unfold as if it’s happening right then and there.
About The Author
Gayle Deguzman is a woman who has done a lot and has many different interests, experiences, and jobs. She was determined and strong in her pursuit of success because she kept going and cared about other people. She went to medical school for three years and got an Associate of Arts degree. After that, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She has worked as a banker, a real estate agent, a data quality control supervisor, a programmer, a nurse assistant, a home health care provider, an occupational health and safety consultant, an estate administrator, and now as a fiction writer.
She has been sailing for 13 years and has sailed a 36-foot MacGregor catamaran by herself with her Chinese Shar Pei dog while the Captain slept. Her love for writing led her to write stories about love in many forms. Her work experience gave her the edges she needed to write about a wide range of topics. Writing is a way for her to get where she wants to go, experience and live everything her mind can think of, and express how she feels.
She now lives on Vancouver Island, where the environment is rich and clean. She has written more love stories and is ready to share her passion for life by getting them published. She hopes that everyone who reads will enjoy it.
https://www.amazon.com/AFTER-THESE-YEARS-Gayle-DeGuzman-ebook/dp/B09YWK2LZC/ref=sr_1_1?crid=26NTBJ9NFQRZ9&keywords=AFTER+ALL+THESE+YEAR+by+Gayle+Deguzman&qid=1655829450&s=digital-text&sprefix=after+all+these+year+by+gayle+deguzman+%2Cdigital-text%2C898&sr=1-1
Gayle Deguzman
Gayle has always been into romantic stories and wishes to share her magic with words with everyone. She says,
“I love writing. It is my passion, and I want to entertain, inspire, and affect readers worldwide.”
Though this is her debut, Gayle has composed “After All These Years” like a seasoned professional. While reading, the readers are transported into the world where the characters are living and witness the scenes unfold as if it’s happening right then and there.
About The Author
Gayle Deguzman is a woman who has done a lot and has many different interests, experiences, and jobs. She was determined and strong in her pursuit of success because she kept going and cared about other people. She went to medical school for three years and got an Associate of Arts degree. After that, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. She has worked as a banker, a real estate agent, a data quality control supervisor, a programmer, a nurse assistant, a home health care provider, an occupational health and safety consultant, an estate administrator, and now as a fiction writer.
She has been sailing for 13 years and has sailed a 36-foot MacGregor catamaran by herself with her Chinese Shar Pei dog while the Captain slept. Her love for writing led her to write stories about love in many forms. Her work experience gave her the edges she needed to write about a wide range of topics. Writing is a way for her to get where she wants to go, experience and live everything her mind can think of, and express how she feels.
She now lives on Vancouver Island, where the environment is rich and clean. She has written more love stories and is ready to share her passion for life by getting them published. She hopes that everyone who reads will enjoy it.
https://www.amazon.com/AFTER-THESE-YEARS-Gayle-DeGuzman-ebook/dp/B09YWK2LZC/ref=sr_1_1?crid=26NTBJ9NFQRZ9&keywords=AFTER+ALL+THESE+YEAR+by+Gayle+Deguzman&qid=1655829450&s=digital-text&sprefix=after+all+these+year+by+gayle+deguzman+%2Cdigital-text%2C898&sr=1-1
Gayle Deguzman
Gayle Deguzman
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other