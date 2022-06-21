CDC PANEL SHOULD ENDORSE WIDE ADULT FLU VACCINATION RECOMMENDATION
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With yet another cold and flu season just a few months off, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has a key recommendation to make this week that will impact protection from influenza disease for older adults.
ACIP’s Influenza Working Group is set to discuss and vote on recommendations on Enhanced Influenza Vaccines (EIVs) and their efficacy for older Americans. Findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that were shared earlier this year showed that EIVs should be favored over standard dose influenza vaccines and that no one enhanced vaccine showed a higher efficacy rate than another.
“Flu, like other respiratory illnesses, has a major impact on the health of older adults each year, causing thousands of hospitalizations and untimely death, said Bob Blancato, Executive Director, National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs. “It’s a win-win that all of the EIVs on the market work equally well and offer better protection than standard dose vaccination for the older adults our organization’s members serve. We urge ACIP to vote to designate all EIVs as preferred for Americans 65 and older.”
#
About NANASP:
Founded in 1977, NANASP is proud to be a leading organization advocating for community-based senior nutrition programs and staff. Our member programs represent a wide range of essential services providers who support the nutrition, health and life quality of seniors.
With over 1,100 members from across the United States, we are national advocates for senior health and wellbeing who strengthen the policies and programs that nourish seniors. We accomplish this mission through a collective national voice and through local community action.
Jen Daly
ACIP’s Influenza Working Group is set to discuss and vote on recommendations on Enhanced Influenza Vaccines (EIVs) and their efficacy for older Americans. Findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that were shared earlier this year showed that EIVs should be favored over standard dose influenza vaccines and that no one enhanced vaccine showed a higher efficacy rate than another.
“Flu, like other respiratory illnesses, has a major impact on the health of older adults each year, causing thousands of hospitalizations and untimely death, said Bob Blancato, Executive Director, National Association of Nutrition and Aging Services Programs. “It’s a win-win that all of the EIVs on the market work equally well and offer better protection than standard dose vaccination for the older adults our organization’s members serve. We urge ACIP to vote to designate all EIVs as preferred for Americans 65 and older.”
#
About NANASP:
Founded in 1977, NANASP is proud to be a leading organization advocating for community-based senior nutrition programs and staff. Our member programs represent a wide range of essential services providers who support the nutrition, health and life quality of seniors.
With over 1,100 members from across the United States, we are national advocates for senior health and wellbeing who strengthen the policies and programs that nourish seniors. We accomplish this mission through a collective national voice and through local community action.
Jen Daly
Gray Media Group
+1 617-305-4160
email us here