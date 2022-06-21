PLDO Client Sweetspot Dispensary Opens Innovative Consulting and Delivery Facility for RI’s Medical Marijuana Patients
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) is pleased to announce that its client, Plant Based Compassionate Care, d/b/a Sweetspot Dispensary, opened a new medical marijuana dispensary in South Kingstown, becoming the first compassion center to open in Rhode Island in eight years. Plant Based Compassionate Care was one of five marijuana dispensary applicants selected in the Rhode Island Office of Cannabis Regulation lottery last fall to pursue a final license within the State by satisfying rigorous regulatory requirements. The new medical marijuana center will serve as a consulting and delivery services facility for patients throughout Rhode Island.
PLDO Partner Benjamin L. Rackliffe served as legal advisor for Sweetspot Dispensary through the final licensing process, collaborating with the RI Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) and the town of South Kingstown to secure all necessary licensing and approvals, which led to the successful launch of its client’s innovative cannabis services center.
In addition, Scott Fraser, Senior Director of Communications and Public Affairs for PLDO Strategies, the firm’s legislative, government relations and strategic communications and consulting arm, provided media relations services that resulted in multiple news articles and broadcast interviews about Sweetspot Dispensary’s opening and services to the public.
PLDO’s cannabis advisory team, led by Attorney Rackliffe, has guided dozens of licensed cultivation companies, manufacturers, dispensaries and medical compassion centers throughout New England, from start-up through licensed operations.
To contact Attorney Rackliffe, email brackliffe@pldolaw.com or call 401-824-5100. To contact Scott Fraser, email sfraser@pldostrategies.com or call 401-824-5122. For more information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
Clare Eckert
PLDO Partner Benjamin L. Rackliffe served as legal advisor for Sweetspot Dispensary through the final licensing process, collaborating with the RI Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) and the town of South Kingstown to secure all necessary licensing and approvals, which led to the successful launch of its client’s innovative cannabis services center.
In addition, Scott Fraser, Senior Director of Communications and Public Affairs for PLDO Strategies, the firm’s legislative, government relations and strategic communications and consulting arm, provided media relations services that resulted in multiple news articles and broadcast interviews about Sweetspot Dispensary’s opening and services to the public.
PLDO’s cannabis advisory team, led by Attorney Rackliffe, has guided dozens of licensed cultivation companies, manufacturers, dispensaries and medical compassion centers throughout New England, from start-up through licensed operations.
To contact Attorney Rackliffe, email brackliffe@pldolaw.com or call 401-824-5100. To contact Scott Fraser, email sfraser@pldostrategies.com or call 401-824-5122. For more information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O’GARA LLC
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include corporate and business law, employment law, civil litigation, special masterships, health care law, municipal law, nonprofit law, data protection and cyber law, criminal defense-white collar, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation, and real estate and commercial lending. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com.
Clare Eckert
Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara LLC
email us here