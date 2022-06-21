Obsesh and Limitless NIL combine forces to give NCAA athletes a direct-to-fan platform for 1:1 virtual coaching

Limitless NIL Athletes Launch Today on Obsesh

With Obsesh, athletes now have the simple tech, education, and support to monetize their unique sports talents and inspire the next generation of sports stars.

We are excited for Penn State Basketball player Myles Dread and UConn Quarterback Taquan Roberson to be able to teach young aspiring athletes through Obsesh. This is truly what NIL is all about.” — Brad Kraut, Director of Brand Relations at Limitless NIL