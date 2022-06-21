Obsesh and Limitless NIL combine forces to give NCAA athletes a direct-to-fan platform for 1:1 virtual coaching
With Obsesh, athletes now have the simple tech, education, and support to monetize their unique sports talents and inspire the next generation of sports stars.
We are excited for Penn State Basketball player Myles Dread and UConn Quarterback Taquan Roberson to be able to teach young aspiring athletes through Obsesh. This is truly what NIL is all about.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obsesh, the premier online sports marketplace for fans to book 1:1 personalized coaching from their favorite pro and NCAA athletes, is proud to announce a new partnership with Limitless NIL Agency. Now, Limitless athletes have a direct-to-fan platform to monetize their unique sports talents to coach, mentor, and connect the next generation of sports stars.
Launching first on Obsesh from the Limitless roster is Ta’Quan Roberson, a quarterback who recently transferred to UConn, and brings immense knowledge about his position that young athletes will find valuable. The Orange, New Jersey native produced an illustrious career at DePaul Catholic high school, throwing 4,972 passing yards with 60 touchdowns and a state championship over the course of his career. In addition to being a resource for those wanting to learn the intricacies of being a collegiate dual-threat quarterback, emerging athletes can learn leadership skills from Roberson, which is one of his best-known qualities.
Joining Roberson on Obsesh is Myles Dread, a forward for the Penn State men’s basketball team. The Detroit, Michigan native enters the 2022-23 season fifth all-time on Penn State’s 3-pointers made list. In addition to tapping into Dread’s lethal abilities from behind the arc, young athletes can also learn how to navigate the college recruitment process as a top-ranked recruit from him. Dread was named the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year for Washington D.C, an area historically rich with basketball talent.
Limitless NILwas started by former Penn State QB Sean Clifford to help student-athletes build cutting-edge brands in the new world of Name, Image and Likeness, by providing talent management, financial education and marketing strategies.
“Obsesh is hands down the simplest way for athletes to have the technology, easy payment system, and marketing support to run a virtual coaching business from their mobile device, even while in season,” added Jonalyn Morris, cofounder and Chief Development Officer of Obsesh. “We love what Brad and the team at Limitless are doing to create opportunities for athletes and are proud to call them a partner as we look to work together to help athletes create meaningful, ongoing relationships with fans. When we do that, everyone wins.”
Obsesh is the first marketplace platform in the sports industry that directly connects consumers to both professional and collegiate athletes for 1-on-1 remote coaching. The platform features 300+ professional and NCAA athletes, including the WNBA’s Monique Billings, Travis Homer of the Seattle Seahawks, Chuma Okeke of the Orlando Magic and others, and arms each athlete with the tech, brand building education, and support to grow their own coaching business.
For more information or to book with an athlete visit https://obsesh.com/.
About Obsesh
Obsesh is a real-time sports marketplace platform connecting fans to top athletes for 1:1 remote coaching and mentoring. Obsesh is female-founded and backed by top global sports fund and innovators including Stadia Ventures, Nations Ventures, Harvard Business School Alumni of Greater New York, YouTube Founder and part-owner of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLS’ Los Angeles Football Club, Chad Hurley. To learn more on Obsesh, visit https://www.obsesh.com/.
About Limitless NIL Agency
Limitless NIL is a boutique agency that understands the adversity of being a student-athlete. Our goal is to instill extreme ownership into the athlete’s life in order to create sport-life balance, financial freedom, and enhance the athlete's athletic/professional career. For more information, visit: https://limitlessnil.com/.
