Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,323 in the last 365 days.

MortgageAssessment.com Launches Referral Program With 50% Commission Rate

Join MortgageAssessment.com's new affiliate program and start making 50% of our commission by recommending our website to people who need mortgage solutions.

I was skeptical about the 50% commission until I got paid - definitely one of the highest-paying mortgage affiliate programs, if not the highest.”
— James K. (Realtor - Toronto, Canada)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageAssessment.com is pleased to announce the launch of a brand new affiliate and referral program for real estate brokers and agents. With its 50% commission rate, it is one of the highest-paying mortgage referral programs in Canada.

"We don't rely on the commissions to put food on the table. Therefore, we have no problem sharing 50% with you. And provide exceptional services to your referrals at the same time," said Aaron, founder of MortgageAssessment.com

Program features:

1. Highest Payout
2. Best Tracking
3. Real-Time Reporting
4. Free Marketing Content

How does it work?

Step 1 - Create an affiliate account for free
Step 2 - Share unique promotional links provided in the affiliates portal
Step 3 - Homebuyers come to MortgageAssessment.com through tracking links and book a consultation
Step 4 - Our advisors work with them to obtain mortgage approvals
Step 5 - Affiliates will be paid via PayPal for completed mortgages, trackable in the affiliates portal


Aaron Lee
MortgageAssessment.com
+1 (844) 682-8284
email us here

You just read:

MortgageAssessment.com Launches Referral Program With 50% Commission Rate

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.