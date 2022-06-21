MortgageAssessment.com Launches Referral Program With 50% Commission Rate

Join MortgageAssessment.com's new affiliate program and start making 50% of our commission by recommending our website to people who need mortgage solutions.

I was skeptical about the 50% commission until I got paid - definitely one of the highest-paying mortgage affiliate programs, if not the highest.” — James K. (Realtor - Toronto, Canada)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgageAssessment.com is pleased to announce the launch of a brand new affiliate and referral program for real estate brokers and agents. With its 50% commission rate, it is one of the highest-paying mortgage referral programs in Canada.

"We don't rely on the commissions to put food on the table. Therefore, we have no problem sharing 50% with you. And provide exceptional services to your referrals at the same time," said Aaron, founder of MortgageAssessment.com

Program features:

1. Highest Payout

2. Best Tracking

3. Real-Time Reporting

4. Free Marketing Content

How does it work?

Step 1 - Create an affiliate account for free

Step 2 - Share unique promotional links provided in the affiliates portal

Step 3 - Homebuyers come to MortgageAssessment.com through tracking links and book a consultation

Step 4 - Our advisors work with them to obtain mortgage approvals

Step 5 - Affiliates will be paid via PayPal for completed mortgages, trackable in the affiliates portal



