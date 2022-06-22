Ronn Torossian On Public Relations Strategies for Litigation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to PR Executive Ronn Torossian, plenty of businesses across all industries can benefit from public relations, and as of late, even litigation cases can get some positive results. As long as the parties and attorneys rely on the right public relations strategies, they can sway the court of public opinion.

Public statement

As Ronn Torossian notes, these days the public statements about various high-profile litigation cases are getting a lot more aggressive, and a lot less civil than they used to be in the past. This is a result of the overall culture and the mood of political statements and overall politics that's been happening over the last few years. In fact, the same kind of harsh and aggressive statements that people used to see in the political space have started moving into the high-profile legal dispute space. That's why these days the general public has been a lot more conditioned to start expecting these types of aggressive statements and language from any parties that are involved in some kind of legal dispute, and even those that aren't involved in a legal dispute. With this evolving trend in the public relations efforts from high profile cases, no matter which side of the case a client or an attorney might be on, they need to go into it knowing that this kind of aggressive language and heated statements can quickly come from the opposing side. They also need to know that the public is quite willing to accept the tone of the language the statements are using compared to how accepting they used to be in the past.

Attacks

As of late, in plenty of different legal disputes where there have been allegations of different kinds of misconduct, the people that have been accused of that misconduct started going on the offensive by attacking the credibility of the person that's accusing them. In fact, they have also started accusing other aspects of the opposing side, including the credibility and validity of the story they've shared and the claims they've made. The accused have started pushing back against the allegations of their accusers, making it perfectly clear to the opposing party and to the public that they're not willing to simply stay quiet and let the accuser control the public narrative for that dispute. Those attacks also include attacking the credibility of the opposing party. This trend began a couple of years ago, and it's only going to continue becoming more popular in the future, likely over the next decade or so. In fact, as more and more cases involve misconduct allegations and accusations, this trend is going to become a core element that's going to be utilized in every public relations campaign regarding litigation of any kind.

