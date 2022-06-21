Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with Evolve Bank & Trust and North American Banking Company

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Evolve Bank & Trust, West Memphis, Arkansas

Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated June 15, 2022

North American Banking Company, Roseville, Minnesota

Flood insurance violations, civil money penalty, dated June 15, 2022

