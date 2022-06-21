NIVA Health A Leader In Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Therapy to Treat Neuropathy Releases New Video Case Studies

Dr. Rafael Foss, BS, DC, DPSc Knee Pain Neuropathy PRP Therapy

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing awareness to advancements in neuropathy treatment, improving patient outcomes and the quality of their lives. NIVA Health announced the use of Platelet-Rich Plasma PRP ) therapy to treat neuropathy and released their latest video testimonials and case studies.Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy may improve pain and numbness associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), and enhance peripheral nerve function, according to study results published in Oxford Academic Pain Medicine.Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) involves taking a sample of one's blood, spinning it down, and injecting the plasma back into the soft tissue of the chosen site. This autologous preparation delivers a high concentration of the patient's own growth factors, accelerating healing and rapid tissue regeneration.Perineural injection of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) may improve pain and numbness associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), and enhance peripheral nerve function, according to study results published in Pain Medicine.PRP injections have been found to improve local healing, tissue remodeling, nerve axonal regeneration, and recovery of nerve function in patients with neuropathic pain.A study by Hassanien M, Elawamy A, Kamel EZ, et al. published in Oxford Academic Pain Medicine on Perineural platelet-rich plasma for diabetic neuropathic pain used a blinded study of 60 patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and symptomatic DPN (painful neuropathy for ≥6 months) who were treated in the pain clinic of the Anesthesia Department and the electro-diagnosis unit of the Rheumatology and Rehabilitation Department at Assiut University Hospital were enrolled. Participants were randomly assigned to receive an ultrasound-guided PRP injection performed in the pain clinic.The study's primary outcome was the quality of pain alleviation during the 6-month follow-up period after perineural PRP injections showed significant improvement in patients suffering from neuropathy.Link to study: https://academic.oup.com/painmedicine/article/21/4/757/5531622

