Kansas City Church to Host International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking Event

Steered Straight founder Michael DeLeon to return to Kansas City where he will brief community leaders gathered at the Church of Scientology on effective actions to prevent overdose deaths.

On International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, community leaders and officials will gather to address the impact of drugs on the KC community.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Department of Justice recently announced that 39 people were indicted in a drug trafficking scheme based in Kansas City. This operation involved the work of nearly 150 officials from 14 states. As a result, many lives will be saved from overdose and devastation. However, this shows that drug abuse and trafficking are serious issues in Kansas City.

According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, Missouri ranked 32nd among all states for drug overdose death rates in 2020, but drug overdose is the #1 leading cause of death among adults age 18-44 in Missouri.

On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, local officials, community leaders and concerned citizens will gather at the Church of Scientology Kansas City at 1805 Grand Blvd. to focus on preventive actions anyone can take to address the crisis at its source.

Starting at 3 p.m. on June 26, the event will highlight the work of the Kansas City Chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World which works to provide evidence-based prevention programs to schools, community groups, law enforcement and the broad community.

Guest speakers will include a School Resource Officer from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Michael DeLeon, Founder of Steered Straight Inc., who returns to the Kansas City Scientology Church, where he has been featured in previous community drug-prevention programs. DeLeon has reached over 10 million people with the cold, hard facts about drugs and life choices and their consequences. Through his educational work in schools, prisons and the community, DeLeon has changed lives in all 50 states. A published author, motivational speaker and educator, he is also the #1 booked school presenter in the nation.

Learn more about Michael DeLeon and the Truth About Drugs initiative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World in an episode of the original series "Voices for Humanity" on the Scientology Network. Watch the program on DIRECTV Channel 320, or at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.