# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

06-12-22

The Maine State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in Waltham on the Waltham Road. A motorcycle, operated by Darrell King (51) of Brewer, lost control in a sharp curve, slid across the roadway, and struck an oncoming vehicle. The motorcycles passenger, Melissa Hatch (50) of Brewer, suffered fatal injuries from the crash. Both the operator and the passenger were wearing helmets. The operator of the oncoming vehicle did not suffer injuries. Speed was a factor in the crash. Local fire departments/EMS, The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth Police Department, and Maine DOT assisted with the crash. Trooper Jarid Leonard, Trooper Travis Chapman, and Sergeant Gavin Endre investigated the crash.

6-15-22

Trooper Einar Mattson arrested Cullen Schneider (41) of Orland for Operating Under the Influence after receiving a report of her parked in a driveway and possibly under the influence.