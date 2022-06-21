Food Enzymes Market Research Report 2021 : Segments, Future Trends, Analysis, Top Players, Procedures, and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry & increasing health awareness are some key factors driving food enzymes market revenue growth

Food Enzymes Market Size – USD 2,058.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.1%, Market Trends – Rising disposable Income” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 3,309.9 Million at a revenue CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry. Enzymes are used in various applications such as in cheese making, bakery items, production of fruit, starch processing, and beverages and drinks.

Rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry and increasing health awareness are some key factors driving global food enzymes market revenue growth Surging demand for food & beverages with high nutritional value and better flavor is driving revenue growth of the global food enzymes market. Food enzymes are crucial in food processing, extending from processing of protein to processing of starch processing, while improving nutritional content in end products. Also, enzymes are necessary to enhance raw material processing for alcohol fermentation and in dairies.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Food enzymes market ’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Food enzymes market industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Food enzymes market , including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Food enzymes market , with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

In June 2019, North American business unit of The Brenntag Food & Nutrition made an announcement about signing a new distribution contract with AB Enzymes, Inc. to distribute its enzymes in Canada and US.

Among the source segments, microorganisms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Enzymes produced from microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and yeast, find extensive use in various food preparations to enhance texture and flavor. These are the favored enzyme sources owing to offering of various benefits, including cost-effectiveness, ease and consistent production. Also, these enzymes are more stable as compared to animal and plant sources.

Among the type segments, protease segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Protease helps in several vital body functions, such as aiding food breakdown for energy. These enzymes help in reducing inflammation and ease body pain, including joint pain.

Competition in the Food enzymes market :

The Food enzymes market report contains information on leading vendors’ product launches, sustainability, and prospects, such as: Key players in the market include Amano Enzyme Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, Royal DSM, Biocatalysts Ltd., Novozymes, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods PLC, Puratos Group, and Chr Hansen Holding A/S.

The Global Food enzymes market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food enzymes market on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Microorganisms

Animals

Plants

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Carbohydrase

Amylase

Cellulase

Lactase

Others

Protease

Lipase

Polymerases

Nucleases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Food

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Meat Products

Dairy Products

Nutraceuticals

Others

Beverages

Brewing Products

Juices

Fortified Beverages

Others

Region wise performance of the Polyaryletherketone industry

North America Food enzymes market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2022 and 2028 . In addition, North America Food enzymes market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2022 to 2028 .

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2022, and the Food enzymes market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028 .

Europe Food enzymes market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2022 and 2028 . Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Food enzymes market growth.

Global Food enzymes market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the Food enzymes market growth rate be?

What are the primary factors propelling the Global Food enzymes market ?

Who are the market’s leading manufacturers?

What are the market’s opportunities, threats, and market structure?

What are the top manufacturers’ sales, revenue, and price analysis in the Food enzymes market ?

Who are the Food enzymes market distributors, traders, and dealers?

What are the Food enzymes market opportunities and threats that vendors in the Global Polyaryletherketone industries are confronted with?

