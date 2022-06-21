Submit Release
What was unexpected about the state and local sector during COVID-19?

The COVID-19 pandemic posed a particular dilemma to state and local governments. The federal government provided close to $1 trillion to state and local governments to help them meet this dilemma—far more than the roughly $275 billion provided during the Great Recession. But something unexpected happened. On this episode of Recession Remedies podcast, Brookings Senior Fellow Louise Sheiner joins host David Wessel to discuss what the last couple of years can teach us about state and local governments during recessions.

