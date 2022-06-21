Stem Cell Therapy Market Overview, Size, Share | Global Industry Outlook and Statistics, Segmentation and Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 342.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 36.2%, Market trends – Technological advancement.

Rising prevalence for target disease, increase in product launches, and strategic developments such as agreements and partnerships are driving the demand for stem cell therapy market. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Stem Cell Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 3,693.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The stem cell therapy market is experiencing increased demand due to the rise in the number of clinical trials all over the world. Stem cells are applicable to the development of regenerative medicine, commonly used in the field of dermatology. However, the demand for stem cell applications in the oncology segment will witness the highest growth due to several pipeline projects present for the treatment of cancer or tumors. Development of advanced genomic analysis techniques, the introduction of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing, a vast amount of research by cancer societies, and the proven effectiveness of transplants are some of the primary growth stimulants for the market. Certain manufacturing and pharmacological issues and regulatory hurdles are hindering the growth of the market.

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Stem Cell Therapy industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Stem Cell Therapy sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The report on the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the Stem Cell Therapy Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy dominated the segment of stem cell therapy by type. Allogeneic transplant is recommended to those patients who have a high risk of relapse even after successful treatment with chemotherapy. An increase in the occurrence of cancer relapse has propelled the demand for the segment. The segment has an added advantage as they manufacture their own immune stem cells. These cells have the potential to kill cancer cells that are left behind after high-dosage treatment with cytotoxic drugs.

The enhancement in the cutting-edge orthopedic treatments involving stem cell therapy has helped in the relief of pain and also in recovery time. It eliminates the need for medication and invasive surgery, such as joint replacements leading to increased mobility. The regenerative medicine segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period.

Hospital held a larger market share due to the rising preference for stem cell therapies in these institutions. Hospitals are affiliated with academic institutes and research laboratories for the development of new therapies. Hospitals implement the latest discoveries.

North America will account for the largest share of the global stem cell market. The major contribution will be from the United States, and the region will witness high growth owing to the increased amount of funding by the private as well as government firms for clinical trials.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Stem Cell Therapy market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Stem Cell Therapy according to the impact of COVID-19.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Virgin Health Bank, Celgene Corporation, ReNeuron Group plc, Biovault Family, Precious Cells International Ltd., Mesoblast Ltd., Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., Caladrius, Neuralstem, Inc., and Pluristem, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Stem Cell Therapy Market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Regenerative Medicine

Orthopedics

Neurology

Hematology stem cells

Soft tissue injuries

Cardiovascular and myocardial infarction-based

Oncology

Diabetes

Liver Disorder

Others

Drug discovery & development

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Regional Analysis of the Stem Cell Therapy Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the Stem Cell Therapy market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Stem Cell Therapy market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Stem Cell Therapy market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Stem Cell Therapy market.

