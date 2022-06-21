Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size is projected to reach USD 33.51 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14%: Straits Research

Europe is leading the global aortic valve replacement market with a market value of USD 3535 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 9117 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11%. The global aortic valve replacement market size was valued at USD 10722 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at USD 33516 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period (2022–2030)..

The main thing driving the aortic valve replacement market is the growing number of valvular diseases like aortic stenosis and aortic regurgitation, as well as technological advances in the heart valve market. Aortic stenosis is the most common disease of a valve that affects older people.

So, a big reason why this market segment is growing is because there are more and more older people. The number of older people is expected to grow from 962 million in 2017 to 2.1 billion in 2050, which is how many people are expected to live on Earth at that time. The market is also expected to grow in the next few years because of the rise of minimally invasive surgeries like TAVR and the development of valves that do not need stitches. Several things are being done to let people know about aortic valve replacement, which is expected to have a positive effect on the market in the coming years.





Rising Prevalence of Valvular Diseases and Initiatives for Creating Awareness of Valve Replacement with Favorable Reimbursements to be the Key Drivers for the Market Growth

Aortic regurgitation is another valve disease that can only be fixed with surgery (Aortic Valve Replacement, or AVR). This problem happens more often as people get older. So, a big reason why the market is growing is that there are more and more older people. Aortic regurgitation is usually caused by rheumatic heart disease. Rheumatic heart disease is a type of heart inflammation that goes on for a long time. WHO (World Health Organization) says that about 2% of people with cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) have rheumatic heart diseases. So, the growing number of rheumatic heart diseases is likely to have a positive effect on the market in the coming years.

With the new techniques and treatment options available to cure or operate on a patient, more people are learning about them and getting referred to better care. Based on the numbers released by Medicare and Medicaid, the number of people over 65 with aortic stenosis is growing quickly. In 1989, there were only 2500 people with this condition, but in 2011, there were over 32,000. One of the main things that will drive the aortic valve replacement market in the next few years is the growing number of aortic valve surgeries done on older people.

Along with this, good insurance and reimbursement policies are expected to be one of the most important things that will drive the market in the coming years. For instance, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said that the Medicare National Coverage Determination policy would cover TAVR. When it comes to how much they will pay for different procedures, different insurance companies have different rates. A heart valve replacement is a serious illness. How much you get back depends on how much you insured. Because of these and other things that make people aware of it, the market is definitely growing.





Development of Sutureless Valves to Create Huge Opportunities in the Global Aortic Valve Replacement Market

Transcatheter aortic valves are used a lot because more and more people want surgeries that are not as invasive. Transcatheter valves are getting more research and development, and more people all over the world are learning about TAVR. Key players in this market have done a number of clinical studies to test the safety, effectiveness, and range of interventions. Even though sutureless valves are not used very often, they offer a big chance for growth because they have so many benefits. Sutureless valves show good hemodynamic and post-surgery results and have a lower death rate.

Only the Enable 3F, the Perceval, and the Edwards Intuity Valve System have been put on the market without sutures. But there are a number of sutureless valves in development that could help the field of sutureless valves grow even more. The rest of the valves are made of tissue valves and valves that are made of metal. There are already a lot of these valves on the market, but their growth is limited because new technologies like TAVR are coming out. With mechanical and tissue heart valves, developing economies have more room to grow than economies that are already doing well, which opens up huge opportunities.





Regional Analysis of the Global Aortic Valve Replacement Market –

The global aortic valve replacement market is mostly split into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Europe has the largest market share among the other regions and is the leader in regional segmentation.

North America –

After Europe, North America is the second most important region for the aortic valve replacement market in terms of revenue. North America is known for having the most advanced healthcare facilities, and it is expected to grow at a rate of 10% over the next few years.

Europe -

Europe leads the world market for aortic valve replacement. In 2021, the market in Europe was worth USD 3535 million, and it is expected to reach USD 9117 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11%. The high number of people with aortic stenosis, the development of effective treatments like TAVR, and more efforts to raise awareness about valve replacement surgeries are some of the main reasons why this market is growing.

Asia-Pacific-

The Asia-Pacific region is third on the list, with a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2030. This means that the Asia-Pacific region has the highest growth rate of all the regions. With this rate of growth, the Asia-Pacific region will soon lead the global aortic valve replacement market by bringing in the most money.





Key Highlights –

The global aortic valve replacement market to grow at USD 33516 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 14% from the early figures of USD 10723 million in 2021.

from the early figures of USD 10723 million in 2021. Minimal invasive surgery is the major dominant segment in the by-surgery type segmentation that accounts for a market value of USD 5838 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 21860 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16% .

. The hospital segment in the by end-use category contributes the major share of the market with USD 3953 million in 2021 and reaching at USD 11410 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 13% .

. Europe is leading the global aortic valve replacement market with a market value of USD 3535 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 9117 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 11%.





Competitive Analysis of the Global Aortic Valve Replacement Market –

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cryolife Inc.

Liva Nova PLC

Medtronic

Abbott

Symetis SA





Global Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Segmentation

By Surgery Type

Minimal Invasive Surgery

Open Surgery

By End-Use

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific





Market News -

In February 2022 , Boston Scientific Corporation closed its acquisition with the Baylis Medical Company, which offers advanced transseptal access solutions.

, Boston Scientific Corporation closed its acquisition with the Baylis Medical Company, which offers advanced transseptal access solutions. In April 2022 , Liva Nova PLC initiated a targeted commercial launch of the Essenz Patient Monitor for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Procedures.

, Liva Nova PLC initiated a targeted commercial launch of the Essenz Patient Monitor for Cardiopulmonary Bypass Procedures. In May 2022, Medtronic and DaVita announced a new kidney health technology company by collaborating with their operations.

News Media

Adoption of Bioplastics and Biopolymers Thrive Towards Sustainability Goals

Asia-Pacific to Mark the Highest CAGR with All Good Reasons to Grow

Transplantation Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period





