Read The Life Story Of A Special Mother To A Very Special Child In Tapestries Of My Heart
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ginny Garrity’s memoir, Tapestries Of My Heart, is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Goodreads. The book explains the adoption process and tells the inspiring story of how Ginny was able to adopt a special needs child, a lifelong dream of hers, and gave birth to a son at the age of 40.
Written to help parents who may be in a similar situation, the book also covers the fertility issues Ginny faced and the miscarriages she had to endure. It also shares the story of how Ginny nearly died from an ectopic pregnancy. Ginny was inspired to adopt a special needs child after hearing her father’s story and how after the death of his mother, he was placed in an orphanage at the age of two.
“As Ginny Garrity unfolds the story of her life and experiences she has appreciated, as the reader, you are treated with her vulnerability and honesty through many life lessons she has learned. What a blessing to read about such realities from her life. Thank you for sharing your story.”
– Roy Peacock
The book shares the lesson that love is not limited to blood relations, and someone other than a genetic relative can completely transform your life. It also shares that if you are passionate about doing something, you should never give up on it regardless of your age.
Read about it all by ordering a copy from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Goodreads.
Ginny Garrity
Read about it all by ordering a copy from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Goodreads.
Ginny Garrity
Tapestries Of My Heart
