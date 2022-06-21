Mastery Training Services Releases 186 New Microlearning Courses
Mastery Training Services released 186 one-minute microlearning courses covering a range of topics to help employers provide quick learning opportunities.NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mastery Training Services released 186 one-minute microlearning courses covering a range of topics to help employers provide quick learning opportunities.
These 186 new microlearning courses cover a range of topics, from conflict resolution, communication, and leadership to sales and customer service. Each course contains a video around one minute in length, and an accompanying downloadable summary document.
These microlearning courses are a great option for refresher training or conversation starters. A full list of available 1-minute microlearning courses can be found on mastery.com.
Mastery Training Services previously published an e-book to help employers learn how to incorporate microlearning into a training strategy. The e-book is available for download here.
All these courses are available for purchase on a single play, pay-per-view basis on mastery.com or as part of a licensed library at an employer rate.
Microlearning course only represent one portion of Mastery Training Service’s library of over 2,000 online training courses employers can choose from to build a training library. The library covers a range of topics from safety to business skills, leadership, and computer skills.
All of Mastery Training Services’ VOD courses are published on the MasteryTCN™ courseware platform, which provides continuity in the learner experience from one course to the next. All courses on the platform play across all devices and browsers, giving users the ultimate flexibility for when and where they can access training assignments.
Mastery Training Services’ library covers a variety of topics for organizations of all sizes, across industries.
About Mastery Training Services
Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.
