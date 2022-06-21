Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,121 in the last 365 days.

Mastery Training Services Releases 186 New Microlearning Courses

man looking at laptop

Mastery Training Services released 186 one-minute microlearning courses covering a range of topics to help employers provide quick learning opportunities.

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mastery Training Services released 186 one-minute microlearning courses covering a range of topics to help employers provide quick learning opportunities.

These 186 new microlearning courses cover a range of topics, from conflict resolution, communication, and leadership to sales and customer service. Each course contains a video around one minute in length, and an accompanying downloadable summary document.

These microlearning courses are a great option for refresher training or conversation starters. A full list of available 1-minute microlearning courses can be found on mastery.com.

Mastery Training Services previously published an e-book to help employers learn how to incorporate microlearning into a training strategy. The e-book is available for download here.
All these courses are available for purchase on a single play, pay-per-view basis on mastery.com or as part of a licensed library at an employer rate.

Microlearning course only represent one portion of Mastery Training Service’s library of over 2,000 online training courses employers can choose from to build a training library. The library covers a range of topics from safety to business skills, leadership, and computer skills.

All of Mastery Training Services’ VOD courses are published on the MasteryTCN™ courseware platform, which provides continuity in the learner experience from one course to the next. All courses on the platform play across all devices and browsers, giving users the ultimate flexibility for when and where they can access training assignments.
Mastery Training Services’ library covers a variety of topics for organizations of all sizes, across industries.

About Mastery Training Services

Mastery Training Services is a leader in the corporate online training marketplace. We help organizations grow and become more successful with our comprehensive workplace training systems and services. In this way, Mastery fulfills its mission of helping build more successful, effective and amazing organizations.

Rachel LaPointe
Mastery Training Services
+1 800-258-3837
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Mastery Training Services Releases 186 New Microlearning Courses

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.