Eleven more parks welcomed to Park Holidays UK family

Park Holidays UK says that demand for domestic holidays continues to grow Park Holidays UK operates 50-plus parks in Britain providing holiday homes to rent and own

Another major acquisition announced by expanding UK holiday parks group

The domestic market continues to gain traction, and we are seeing an ever-increasing demand for UK stays and holiday home ownership” — Tony Clish, Park Holidays UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Holidays UK has announced its acquisition of holiday parks group Park Leisure which owns 11 holiday parks in popular locations in England, Scotland and North Wales.

It will bring to 54 the number of parks now operated by Park Holidays UK – and follows the company's acquisition of nine parks from Bridge Leisure in 2021.

.

The enlarged portfolio, says the group, will provide it with an even stronger national platform from which to serve Britain's fast-growing domestic holiday market.

Park Holidays UK director Tony Clish said the coming together of the two well-established groups presented exciting new opportunities in one of tourism's most dynamic sectors:

"Both companies have invested substantially in their parks over recent years and created a range of high-quality holiday products which people clearly enjoy," he said.

"Park Leisure's 11 parks have all gained top five-star tourist board awards and represent the high-quality standards we have been working towards in recent years.

"Whether customers are looking to rent or buy a holiday home, we can now offer a wide geographical spread of parks able to deliver a first-class experience at an affordable cost.

"We will continue to invest in all of our parks to ensure that that their facilities and standards of service are maintained to the highest possible levels," said Mr Clish.

Park Holidays UK was formed over 35 years ago, and its parks today span the length of Britain from Cornwall in the west to Moray in northern Scotland.

Park Leisure has operated holidays parks for more than 20 years, and has a presence in Cornwall, Herefordshire, Lancashire, Northumberland, Yorkshire and North Wales.

Parks in both groups provide extensive leisure facilities and family entertainment, together with carefully managed landscaped grounds in which holiday lodges and caravans are located.

"The domestic holiday market continues to gain traction in the post-Brexit and post-pandemic market, and we are continuing to see an ever-increasing demand for UK holidays.

"Quality is the main driver of bookings and holiday home sales, and this union will consolidate some of the finest holiday parks in the UK into one single group," said Mr Clish.

For more information about Park Holidays UK and Park Leisure, visit www.ParkHolidays.com and www.ParkLeisure.co.uk plus www.parkleisureholidays.co.uk

ends

Media enquiries to PR consultant Jon Boston on 01768 895225

