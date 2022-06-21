GoodFirms Discloses Top 10 WordPress Development Companies in Canada

The curated list of dedicated WordPress experts who adhere to an agile development methodology delivers fast, smooth, and reliable solutions.

WordPress developers are renowned for building customized solutions on diverse projects for clients across different verticals.”
— GoodFirms Research
WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodFirms, the globally recognized research, ratings, and reviews platform, recently announced a new list of Top WordPress Development Companies in Canada. These indexed WordPress developers have a proven track record of on-time project delivery and client satisfaction.

"Presently, WordPress is powering a higher percentage of active websites. It is popular for its effective CMS package, SEO- friendly, dynamic plugins to easily convert a website into a store, and enables design options with a number of different themes out there," says GoodFirms.

The newly updated list of leading WordPress development companies worldwide have dedicated developers known to create feature-rich and ideal web solutions for various industrial domains. These WordPress developers are recognized for designing captivating themes and providing robust functionalities for business websites to give them a competitive edge.

GoodFirms assists the service seekers in connecting to the right partner according to their requirements. The listing allows users to select the companies based on advanced filter options such as hourly rates, employees, location, number of reviews, ratings, company certifications, and much more. Thus, connecting with the top WordPress development companies in Canada has become effortless with GoodFirms' newly curated list.

GoodFirms assures that the list has been strictly assessed based on several qualitative and quantitative metrics: quality, reliability, and ability. Furthermore, the listed companies are evaluated considering their unique work methodology, the background of each company, years of experience in the domain areas, online market penetration, client feedback, and much more.

If you are a WordPress development company in Canada and wish to get listed, do not hesitate to contact GoodFirms. Gaining the top position among the best service providers will attract the attention of potential prospects, increase productivity, help you generate more sales, and earn more profit.

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C.-based research firm specializing in identifying the most prominent and efficient IT companies and software providers that can automate the tasks of various industries. GoodFirms' industry-wide research, review & rankings help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient IT companies that deliver results to their clients.

