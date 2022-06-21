LEADING RISK EXECUTIVE NADA AWAD RIZKALLAH NAMED DCRO INSTITUTE REGIONAL DIRECTOR FOR THE MENA REGION
Naming of the first regional director by this rapidly growing leadership group is a sign of the importance of sound risk governance everywhere.
The best learning from the DCRO Institute is to practice how to think like a Director, to embrace risks, and transform them into a source of opportunities and corporate value creation.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today that Nada Awad Rizkallah, Group Head of Risk Management and Strategy for Group Credit Libanais sal, Beirut, Lebanon, has been named Regional Director for the MENA region.
Nada is a professional banking executive with a career spanning over 30 years+ in multi-cultural environments in major multinational banks in the GCC and the Middle East. She enjoys strong leadership and management skills, with a proficient experience and familiarity with the entire spectrum of banking and finance businesses, including Islamic and investment banking. Nada is recognized for animating and turning visionary thinking to elevate corporate value and purpose in the Board Committees. She is a subject matter expert in Strategy, Enterprise Risk Management, Corporate Governance, and Compliance.
Nada is an IFC - Certified Corporate Director, facilitating risk and governance sessions to Board members and successfully led the DCRO Institute's first guided study cohort for current and aspiring board members in the MENA region pursuing the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Nada is also a Euromoney Country Risk Expert, assessing country risks.
Nada was recognized in 2021 by IDC Middle East - Dubai in their Women Transformation Technology Summit among the top 50 Female Achievers that have played a key role in transforming business and Technology in the Gulf Region, based on their assessment of the region's market. She is a member of the Lebanese League for Women in Business and the World Union of Arab Banks. She advocates economic empowerment, corporate responsibility, sustainability, diversity, and inclusion.
"Nada and I have been working closely to develop a significant presence whereby the DCRO Institute can effectively serve the MENA region," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her efforts have been a leading light for others as she brings the global best practices of the DCRO Institute to current and aspiring directors in the region while also bringing the region's top experts to our global initiatives. Her success in these efforts is admirable, and there is even more to come," he continued.
In her role as Regional Director - MENA, Nada will lead outreach and engagement to individuals, companies, and prospective partners on behalf of the DCRO Institute. She will also serve as a member of the DCRO Institute Stakeholder Supervisory Board, which conducts a governance review of strategic plans and activities of the organization on behalf of stakeholders.
"Since I started to collaborate closely with David, I have broadened my horizons and kept abreast of new trends and issues faced in the boardrooms, from the elite practitioners leading the board courses. I indulged with passion in the comprehensive Board Risk Governance Program. I led group discussions of practical business cases with seasoned professionals who enrolled in my first cohort in the MENA Region," said Nada Awad Rizkallah. "The best learning from the DCRO Institute is to practice how to think like a Director, to embrace risks, and transform them into a source of opportunities and corporate value creation. I am very delighted to serve as a Regional Director for the DCRO Institute and contribute to generating value in their Stakeholder Supervisory Board. I am confident this will be a fulfilling opportunity and a recognition of my professional career journey, "Nada concluded.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
