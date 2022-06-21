Global Department Stores & Other General Merchandise Stores Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Department Stores & Other General Merchandise Stores Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Department Stores & Other General Merchandise Stores Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Department Stores & Other General Merchandise Stores Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the department stores & other general merchandise stores market size is expected to grow to $3,615.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%. The department stores & other general merchandise stores market is driven by the robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management.

The department stores & other general merchandise stores market consists of sales of goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in retailing new merchandise, such as apparel, jewelry, home furnishings, toys, groceries, and other merchandise. Department stores may have separate customer checkout areas in each department, central customer checkout areas, or both.

Global Department Stores & Other General Merchandise Stores Market Trends

Self-checkout technology is being widely used in department stores, specialty stores, and small convenience stores to automate payments which is shaping the department stores and other general merchandise stores market outlook. Self-checkout systems are integrated with a mobile software application to collect purchase data and to automatically receive payment. They make use of Near Field Communication (NFC) or quick response code (QR code), which is a machine-readable optical label. This eliminates the need for checkouts, queues, loading and unloading and employees to operate the checkout counter. This type of automation reduces operational costs and saves the time spent on manual billing. Self-checkout systems are being used extensively by retail stores in the USA and the UK. For instance, a survey on self-service checkouts of multiple countries found 90% of respondents use self-checkouts, of which Australia and Italy were leading. Wal-Mart has installed 10000 self-checkout systems in its 1200 stores across the USA.

Global Department Stores & Other General Merchandise Stores Market Segments

The global department stores & other general merchandise stores market is segmented:

By Type: Department Stores, Other General Merchandise Stores

By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

By License: Branded, Brand Licensed, Unbranded

By Geography: The global department stores & other general merchandise stores market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Walmart Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp, Target Corporation, Carrefour SA, Dollar General, Aeon Co Ltd, Suning.com Group, Macy's Inc., Kohl’s, and Tesco PLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

