Sustainability and Supply Chain Resilience Take Centre Stage at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022
Penang is also known as a regional hub for front-to-back-end equipment manufacturing, serving the needs of E&E industry along the value chain.”PENANG, MALAYSIA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotlighting critical issues including sustainability and supply chain resilience, SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022, the region’s premier gathering of the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, is opening its doors for 3-days of regional industry engagement. Returning to the Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Penang for the first time in three years due to the pandemic, the 21-23 June event will connect semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies, private and public partners, and other key industry stakeholders to explore new collaboration and growth opportunities. The opening was officiated by YAB Mr Chow Kon Yeow, Chief Minister, Penang.
— YAB Mr Chow Kon Yeow
Themed Forward as One – Building A Resilient and Sustainable Electronics Supply Chain in Southeast Asia, SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 will also commemorate Malaysia’s 50th Year of Manufacturing Excellence and celebrate Penang’s reputation as the Silicon Valley of the East, built on decades of manufacturing excellence and industrial experience. Held physically after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and after five years in Penang, the showcase brings together industry experts from around the world for critical insights into the semiconductor ecosystem, new business opportunities and collaboration.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ajit Manocha, CEO of SEMI said that SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 underscores the significance of the Electrical and Electronics (E&E) industry both in Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asia region. “This is the most exciting time in the industry’s history. We witnessed unprecedented challenges with the Covid-19 pandemic, but the semiconductor industry has coped well and shown strong growth. The most important lesson from the pandemic has been how crucial semiconductors are to all facets of lives.”
“The accelerating digital transformation and the convergence of AI (artificial intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality), quantum computing, autonomous machines and many other emerging technologies will touch virtually every end market, resulting in tremendous opportunities for the semiconductor industry.”
“SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 will drive conversations in this space, whilst also discussing the importance of sustainability and building stronger supply chains.”
The Chief Minister of Penang, YAB Mr. Chow Kon Yeow, said: “With an all-time high export value of RM364 billion, Penang topped the nation’s list in 2021. The state’s significance in the electrical and electronics (E&E) industry is well-attested as Penang accounted for over 5% of the global semiconductor sales and made up close to 60% of Malaysia’s E&E exports. Penang is also known as a regional hub for front-to-back-end equipment manufacturing, serving the needs of E&E industry along the value chain. These achievements have greatly demonstrated the state’s sustained excellence as the Silicon Valley of the East, making Penang a valuable site to host SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022.”
“2022 is also a year of celebration for Penang as we step into our 50th anniversary of industrialisation. Holding on the tagline ‘50 Years of Excellence and Beyond’, the state strives to uphold its conducive ecosystem capable of stimulating the advancement of strategic industries for the next 50 years and beyond,” Chow added.
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 is expected to draw more than 10,000 attendees and features two (2) themed pavilions, two (2) global pavilions, inspiring keynote presentations, and a host of technology forums to address key trends and issues in the electronics manufacturing supply chain.
Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) said, “MIDA is honoured to have worked with SEMI Southeast Asia since 2015 to promote and update our industry stakeholders on technological advancements. Digitalisation and expanding consumer demand for electronics will drive continuous change in the years ahead because the opportunities are boundless. As mapped out in the National Investment Aspirations (NIA), there is more space for us to grow. Developing new clusters and innovation in the existing areas will create highly skilled jobs, expand regional and global supply chains and increase our effort in bringing socio-economic development.
Malaysia is home to over 5,000 investors from more than 40 countries. In the first quarter of 2022, Malaysia continued to attract a total of RM42.8 billion approved investments, of which the Electrical and Electronics industry contributed RM19 billion with 13,700 new job opportunities.”
“MIDA will stay committed in building resilient and sustainable electronics supply chain in Malaysia and the ASEAN region. We pursue high-quality and technology-driven investments to boost socio-economic development and trade growth. Apart from local industry players, we are expanding the benefits of our manufacturing ecosystem to global businesses and brands.” added Datuk Arham.
Attendees at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 will experience a robust line-up of experts and thought leaders from semiconductor organisations around the world.
SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 Highlights
- Smart and Sustainable Manufacturing Journey will focus on state-of-the-art technologies that can increase manufacturing efficiency and world-class sustainable practices.
- World of IoT Pavilion will highlight existing and emerging technologies and applications enabled by semiconductor innovation.
- Technical Forums will offer insights on industry trends whilst providing networking and other information-sharing opportunities.
- CxO Summit sessions will feature industry opinion leaders.
- Workforce and Talent Development Pavilion will feature the largest E&E career fair and career talks by industry experts to help the industry build its talent pipeline.
- SEMICON University Program will feature aspiring leaders from the E&E industry and a robust panel to engage in a discussion on Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity (DEI).
For more information on SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022, visit the conference website.
Ms. Noor Suziyanti Saad
Malaysian Investment Development Authority
