Learn and play with new Passport to Learning

21 June 2022

Roger Jaensch, Minister for Education, Children and Youth



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is strengthening the future of children and young people by investing in education and wellbeing.

Today, I launched the new Passport to Learning initiative which aims to get young children, aged from birth to four years old, and their families excited and involved in early years learning programs.

The Passport to Learning is a rewards card that can be used at Launching into Learning sessions at Tasmanian Government schools, Child and Family Learning Centres, and Rock and Rhyme or Storytime library sessions.

Children will receive a sticker on their passport every time they attend a session and, once 10 stickers have been collected, the child will receive a free picture book, and the parent or carer gets a bonus Banjo’s coffee.

A fun and interactive way to engage our youngest learners in education services, the Passport to Learning is a great opportunity for families to learn and play with their child, as well as meet with other families and get support on their parenting journey.

Research shows the experiences of a child in their early years significantly impact their future life outcomes, with quality education – of both children and their families – being the passport to a better life.

The Passport to Learning is one of our Government’s many initiatives aimed at empowering Tasmanian families to support their young children to grow and thrive.

For more information about the Passport to Learning and early learning services available, visit the Great Start website.

The new Great Start website is the go-to place for families and carers of children (birth to eight years) to find useful resources and services.

