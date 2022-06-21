Morocco Records 607 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, June 21 - Morocco reported 607 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 1,107 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,848,656 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,332,229, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,512,484 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,186,597, while recoveries increased to 1,160,121, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.8%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (212), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (171), Marrakech-Safi (107), Fez-Meknes (31), Souss-Massa (29), the Eastern (22) Beni Mellal-Khénifra (21), Draâ-Tafilalet (07), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (6) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they remained at 16,087.

The number of active cases has reached 10,389, while one severe or critical case has been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 51.

MAP 20 June 2022