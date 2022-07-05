NY-based Medical Marketing Firm Explains Why Doctors Need To Be Digitally Savvy
Digital tools prove effective in the growth of independent medical practitionersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The modern citizen is an ardent consumer of the digital internet. A Weber Shandwick study found that about 73% of Americans now find healthcare-related information online, which is only expected to increase with time. Whether researching symptoms or seeking recommendations for a physician, the users rely on the internet for several healthcare-related decisions. This makes it almost inevitable for doctors and medical practitioners who run their independent practice to position themselves in the digital sphere.
Million Dental, a firm that provides targeted marketing services to doctors, highlights how many of its clients have been able to grow their practice as they took the digital route. Medical professionals across specialties who earlier built their clientele via word of mouth and community referrals were now booking appointments with the help of a website. “The patients like to weigh their options, check reviews, and know more about their condition - and all of that is done online these days.” said a spokesperson from Million Dental.
With the advent of the information revolution, doctor-patient interactions have also been digitized. Primarily, during the pandemic, the healthcare delivery process was propelled by telemedicine and virtual doctor consults. Furthermore, many doctors enjoy interacting with their audience on social media channels which strengthens their connection with their patients.
It is evident that clinicians with an independent medical practice are reaping the fruits of an online presence. The firm also suggests some ways by which any modern doctor can do so.
Set up an online page - a lucid website can help patients quickly understand the services provided by the doctor and even book digital appointments.
Get listed online - being listed on Google My Business and similar local listings help patients easily discover doctors.
Build a social presence - Tweeting and posting on Facebook or LinkedIn builds social credo for doctors, improving their digital reputation.
Million Dental provides services for all the aforementioned activities alongside provisions for SEO, email marketing, and ORM, that are valuable for practitioners looking to grow their practice. The NY-based firm offers targeted marketing for each specialty such as Family Medicine, OBGYN, Orthodontics, and more, enabling doctors to expand beyond their local circle while building trust among their communities. Interested doctors can visit Million Dental’s website for more information. www.milliondental.com/
About Million Dental
Million Dental is a medical marketing company that offers digital avenues of marketing for medical practitioners. The firm works closely with doctors to position them online and build a digital reputation that proves instrumental in the growth of their clientele. Based in Manhattan, New York, the firm is often counted among the providers of the best medical website development services in NYC with several associated offerings such as SEO, ORM, and more.
