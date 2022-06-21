Kynix: IC Price Analysis for May 2022

automotive IC

In May 2022, the consumer electronics market is less dynamic and the demand for automotive ICs exceeds the supply.

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kynix, an electronics distributor, brings you the latest analysis on the electronic components industry. You can check and buy hot-search IC products at Kynix.

The most popular ICs in May

1 STM32F103C8T6

ST 32-bit MCU Motor driver, medical devices, PC peripherals, GPS, industrial applications, etc.

2 TPS7A6650QDGNRQ1

TI Automotive LDO regulator Body control modules, engine immobilizer systems, remote keyless entry, etc.

3 STM32F407VET6

ST 32-bit MCU motor driver, medical equipment, industrial applications, alarm systems, etc.

4 STM32F103RCT6

ST 32-bit MCU motor driver, medical devices, PC peripherals, GPS, industrial applications, etc.

5 STM8S003F3P6TR

ST 8-bit MCU Industrial applications, consumer electronics, computer equipment, etc.

6 TPS53513RVER

TI buck converter Servers and cloud computing load points, broadband networks and fiber optic communication facilities, etc.

7 TMS320F28335PGFA

TI 32-bit MCU Medical, health, and fitness, factory automation, grid infrastructure, etc.

8 STM32F407VGT6

ST 32-bit MCU Motor drives, medical devices, industrial applications, alarm systems, etc.

9 STM32F103VCT6

ST 32-bit MCU Motor driver, medical devices, PC peripherals, GPS, industrial applications, etc.

10 NCP45520IMNTWG-H

ONSEMI Current Limit Switch Notebooks and Tablets, Portable Electronics and Systems, etc.

IC Price Analysis

In May, the overall search volume of ST's MCUs is decreasing, indicating that the overall market demand is decreasing. However, some of TI's products and ONSEMI's products are showing a growing trend, with TI's automotive-grade chip, TPS7A6650QDGNRQ1's search volume increasing 116.89% YoY. As you can see, TI's automotive-grade chips are very scarce in the market. TPS53513 was a hot search model last year, and now the search volume has started to pick up again.



IC industry news

In May, the epidemic in Shanghai, China is nearing its end. Because of the continued sluggishness of China's consumer electronics market, the government decided to promote subsidies for consumer electronics to boost confidence in the consumer electronics market. However, the new energy market, especially in automobiles, presents a completely different picture. In May, sales of new energy vehicles in China reached 421,000 units, up 111.5% year-over-year and 49.8% sequentially. Global semiconductor OEMs are also accelerating production for automotive-grade chips. Even so, car companies around the world are still under pressure from the lack of ICs. Many car companies cut production to cope with the shortage of chips.

On May 10, TSMC, a foundry, informed its customers that it will raise foundry prices across the board by 6% from January 2023. May 12, Micron Technology Inc. announced that it is experimenting with a new pricing model for chips called "forward pricing agreement", aimed at stabilizing the dramatic price fluctuations plaguing the chip industry. May 13, South Korea's Samsung Electronics due to the impact of rising material and logistics costs, plans On May 16, Infineon's chief marketing officer said in a media interview that Infineon's backlog of orders from January to March 2022 amounted to 37 billion euros. On May 17, Renesas announced that it will invest 90 billion yen to expand its power semiconductor production capacity due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. The restart of the Kofu plant will install new 300mm wafer-compatible equipment, with mass production of automotive-grade power chips planned for 2024.