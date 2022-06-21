PetDine Welcomes Director of Human Resources
Doug will play an integral role in fostering positive employee relationships that make sustained growth possible for us and our clients.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a large contract manufacturer of pet supplements and treats, has welcomed Doug Zancanelli, an experienced human resources executive, as the new Director of Human Resources. Zancanelli brings to PetDine extensive experience in responsible and progressive human resource management from companies of all sizes and will be a key pillar in supporting staff as the company and its clients continue to scale.
In the newly created position, Zancanelli will define and build learning and development programs, streamline onboarding across all PetDine facilities and bolster support for PetDine’s continued growth as it expands offerings for clients looking to scale their brands. Zancanelli will report directly to PetDine’s recently hired COO, Elizabeth Barth, with workforce planning methodologies to identify future competency, knowledge and talent needs.
“Doug joins PetDine with a well-established career, holding positions of increased responsibility and complexity,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine CEO. “PetDine has experienced rapid growth and expansion the past few years. Doug will play an integral role in fostering positive employee relationships that make sustained growth possible for us and our clients.”
Zancanelli’s previous experience encompasses a variety of functions, including executive level management, strategic program management and employee recruitment, development and retention. Prior to PetDine, Zancanelli was the Vice President of Human Resources and Business Services for MPZ Enterprises Inc., where he managed and directed human resources and operations of the 250-employee organization. There, he collaborated with leadership to implement comprehensive human capital strategies that achieved organizational goals, improved employee engagement and retention scores, and enhanced the employee experience. In addition to human resources, Zancanelli has held top-level, managerial and business development positions for companies ranging from 50 to 500 employees.
“We are fortunate to have Doug backing the entire PetDine team,” said Elizabeth Barth, PetDine COO. “Maintaining an uplifting, positive work environment is critical as we expand our teams to exceed client expectations in the contract manufacturing space.”
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine, a division of ADM, is a contract manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom pet supplements, food and treats. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders, dental and long goods, baked treats and kibble. PetDine works with clients to customize pet products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
