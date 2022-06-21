Walnut Consumption Might Slow Down Cancer Progression
EINPresswire.com/ -- A sub-study of the Walnuts and Healthy Aging (WAHA) trial looks at the interplay of walnut consumption, changes in circulating miRNAs and reduction in LDL-Cholesterol in elders.
A new publication in Nutrients explores mechanisms that may be related to “reduced cell migration and invasion in several carcinomas, suggests a novel mechanism of walnuts in cancer risk”.
Investigators share, “The WAHA study (Walnuts and Healthy Aging) is a randomized, clinical trial conducted in free-living elders aimed at evaluating the effects of walnut consumption in cognitively healthy elders (63 to 79 years-old). We already reported that compared to the control group (usual diet with abstention from walnuts), consumption of walnuts for 2 years improved fasting lipids. Here we aimed at providing a further mechanistic insight of these results, in particular the reduction of LDL-C. Given that 1-year changes in c-miRNAs in a selected subset is a secondary prespecified WAHA outcome, we hypothesized that the expected LDL-C reduction after one year of walnut consumption would be partly mediated by changes in c-miRNAs.” (1)
Regular Walnut Consumption Modulates c-miRNAs
Authors of a recent paper in International Journal of Molecular Sciences describe c-miRNAs, stating, “Circulating microRNAs (c-microRNAs, c-miRNAs), which are present in almost all biological fluids, are promising sensitive biomarkers for various diseases (oncological and cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative pathologies, etc.), and their signatures accurately reflect the state of the body. Studies of the expression of microRNA markers show that they can enable a wide range of diseases to be diagnosed before clinical symptoms are manifested, and they can help to assess a patient’s response to therapy in order to correct and personalize treatments. This review discusses the latest trends in the uses of miRNAs for diagnosing and treating various diseases, viral and non-viral. It is concluded that exogenous microRNAs can be used as high-precision therapeutic agents for these purposes.” (3)
Walnut-supplemented Diets May Support Increased Health of Cell Tissues
In the MENA region, smoking is among the most common behaviors that contribute to various cancers such as lung cancer. In addition to smoking, risk factors for many forms of cancer include a poor diet, low physical activity and greater rates of obesity. (3)
In this new publication, authors found that after one year of supplementation with walnuts there was an upregulation hsa-miR-551a. Because upregulation of this miRNA has been linked to a reduced cell migration and invasion in several carcinomas, the findings suggests a potential mechanism contributing to explain benefits of walnuts in cancer risk.
About The California Walnut Commission
The California Walnut Commission, established in 1987, The CWC represents over 4,500 growers and over 90 handlers (processors) of California walnuts in export market development activities and conducts health research.
1) Interplay of Walnut Consumption, Changes in Circulating miRNAs and Reduction in LDL-Cholesterol in Elders; Judit-Gil Zamarano, Montserrat Cofan, Maria-Carmen Lopez de las Hazas, Tatiana Garcia-Blanco, Almudena Garcia-Ruiz, Monica Domenech, Merce Serra-Mir, Irene Roth, Cinta Valls-Pedret, Sujatha Rajaram, Joan Sabate, Emilio Ros, Alberto Davalos, Aleix Sala-Vila
2) Pozniak T, Shcharbin D, Bryszewska M. Circulating microRNAs in Medicine. Int J Mol Sci. 2022;23(7):3996. Published 2022 Apr 3. doi:10.3390/ijms23073996
3) The Overlooked Threat of Cancer in the Arab Region; Yara M. Asi
