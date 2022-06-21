altCamp Brings 5-Star Luxury to the Camping Experience

The custom camper van rental company is redefining outdoor adventure with upscale touches never seen before in camper vans

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For those seeking outdoor adventure but don’t want to skimp on luxury, one Costa Mesa camper van rental company delivers an upscale experience like none other in the RV world. altCamp is on a mission to redefine the camping experience by giving clients a more refined way to explore the world around them. While many camper van rental companies claim to offer a hotel-like experience with their campers, altCamp makes good on that promise by elevating the industry to a new level with its custom-crafted camper vans.“We sought out to create what we couldn’t find,” said Adam Bosch, co-founder of altCamp. "At the start of the pandemic, my family and I rediscovered our passion for the outdoors. We went to rent a camper and noticed a lack of high-quality, thoughtfully designed, aesthetically pleasing options. altCamp is our answer to people seeking a more luxurious experience.”altCamp partnered with the best camper van builders in North America to design and build its custom fleet of luxury camper vans. Each van is outfitted with an enviable list of amenities, including WiFi, iPad Pros, Williams-Sonoma cookware and cooking utensils, Parachute luxury bedding, and more. The company offers three models for rent: the Everest (20 feet), Rincon (21.5 feet), and Maverick (23 feet).And the company’s investment in this luxury approach is paying off and catching the attention of notable clientele. Recent clients renting altCamp’s camper vans include a Silicon Valley billionaire and the world's top-ranked surfer. The company has also garnered rave reviews from top RV rental platforms. Its concept is so popular that altCamp is looking to launch its second rental base out of Alberta, Canada in 2023, giving adventurers immediate access to Banff and Glacier National Park.Those interested in learning more about altCamp or booking a camper van should visit https://www.altcamp.com/