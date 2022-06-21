Qii.AI Joins with Women and Drones to Advance Diversity
Alliance supports diversity and inclusion within the drone-related Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality communities.
As a deep tech start-up, we consistently see under-representation of women within our applicant pools. We want to help change that - the partnership with Women and Drones is a first step.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, U.S.A., June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones and Qii.AI, the industry leader in drone-captured data visualization technology, announced today a new strategic alliance to support diversity and inclusion within the drone industry and the broader community.
— Naya Choi, Qii.AI Director of Marketing
“Inclusivity is in the core of the future of AI. We are thrilled to be Women and Drones’ corporate partner for AI and AR initiatives, to create a more diverse and inclusive future for AI and AR in the drone industry,” says Naya Choi, Director of Marketing at Qii.AI. She adds that women are less likely to participate in the industry. “As a deep tech start-up, we consistently see under-representation of women within our applicant pools. We want to help change that - the partnership with Women and Drones is a first step in that direction. We’re really honored and excited to be working with Women and Drones towards such worthwhile goals.”
Women and Drones offers female-focused educational programs ranging from kindergarten to career. The ongoing mission includes balancing the gender equation in the industry by inspiring and helping more women to pursue careers in STEM and aviation. According to Women and Drones Chief Strategist Kimberly Penn, “We’re very much looking forward to creating AI-first initiatives with the terrific people at Qii.AI. Together, we will help inspire and support women pursuing careers in the drone industry, where like everywhere else, Artificial Intelligence is going to play an increasingly important role. We think Qii.AI is an ideal partner to help us reach those parts of our audience.”
About Qii.AI – Qii.AI is the industry leader in AI-enabled software for visual inspections of large, critical assets such as dams, bridges, wind turbines, ships, and even pavement surfaces (to name a few). Using data from drone cameras and other sensors including SONAR, LIDAR, and thermal imagery, with best-in-class 3D modelling, Qii.AI relies on advanced photogrammetry to create total situational awareness and the ability to measure, mark-up, and automatically create and share reports. In the process, customizable AI can be trained using your own data to automatically identify areas of concern in your data, such as corrosion, cracking, pitting, or whatever else you need to see, in multiple spectra. To learn more, visit www.qii.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Women and Drones - Women and Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. Success is being achieved by partnering with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight. Find out more by visiting www.WomenandDrones.com.
Media Contact
Women and Drones
Media@womenanddrones.com