Iylia Joins Forces With DeliverFund To Combat Human Trafficking
Luxury brand Iylia, well-known for its wines, has announced a partnership with DeliverFund to combat human trafficking globally.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Layla-Joy Williams started the luxury brand Iylia to showcase her signature footwear collection to the world. She has continued with her minute attention to detail for the development of an amazing product, The Iylia Wine Collection. Layla-Joy is known for creating a delicious variety of wines that can be enjoyed by one and all. She believes that the glass must never be half-empty, and the Iylia Wine Collection must be drunk and appreciated.
The Iylia Wine Collection is developed in the Valencian region of Spain. This area is well known for producing amazing and diverse kinds of grapes. As a result, an array of different wines can be prepared from the grapes available here. Valencian wines are among the ones that have high alcohol content in them. The collection is both modern and timeless. It is elegance in every sip.
Iylia has also started a wine club for wine lovers. Wine is made by a team of experts who go through vineyards to select the best grapes for making the wines. The team understands that every customer has different taste preferences. Hence, they develop the wines best suited for the clients' needs. They often produce wines that surprise the audiences.
Iylia has partnered with a Non-profit and private intelligence organization titled DeliverFund. They use cutting-edge technology and analytics to fight against human trafficking worldwide. This organization was started by veterans from military special operations and the CIA. They also train law enforcement officers to use specialized technology and targeting methodologies to ensure that they can assist victims of human trafficking. They also aim to bring the traffickers to justice.
About Iylia:
