The Grind Session Hosts First Ever HS Basketball Combine in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grind Session has announced today that it will be holding it’s first HS basketball Combine. Taking place in Brooklyn, NY from June 21-23 the reimagined Combine will provide some of the best high school players in the country player evaluation opportunities high level 5v5 competition and opportunities to get off-court educational enrichment that will provided bt presenting partner True Capital.

“The Grind Session Combine will strive to be an essential part of elite HS players off-season routine” said Scott Waldrop, President of The Grind Session. “While this Combine will be new to the players, we’re excited to creatively deliver a valuable experience for our teams and player who have remained loyal to us over the years and for prospective players who are just beginning their Grind Session journeys.”

The Grind Session Combine will give players the opportunity to participate in individual on-court program consisting of speed and agility testing, anthropometric measurements, shooting drills and a “Pro Day” video. In addition to those activities the players will compete in full court 5 v5 games on two of the events days.

As part of the event’s innovative format, the Grind Session will incorporate HomeCourt, a mobile basketball training application that uses advanced machine learning and computer vision, to provide analytics and record the shooting evaluation portion of the Grind Session Combine and for players to create a unique “Pro Day” video. The video, used to showcase a player’s skills, may feature only the individual player (and either a coach or trainer) and will be up to 5 minutes long. HomeCourt is developed by NEX Team, Inc., an NBA strategic partner.

The Grind Session Combine presented by True Capital is scheduled to take place on June 21st through June 23rd at the Gabbey Rec Center in Brooklyn NY.

About The Grind Session

The Grind Session is the first-ever winter circuit of elite high school basketball events. In past seasons, our teams have played in some of the greatest and most unique cities of the U.S., as well as the Bahamas, and Canada. From late November to early March, over 200 action-packed games will be played.

About True Capital

TRUE Capital was founded in 2007 with the goal of creating an open-architecture wealth management platform specifically designed for professional athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs. Through this innovative paradigm, TRUE Capital forged a new path using proven methods which empower clients to build generational wealth long into retirement.

Since inception, TRUE Capital has successfully grown its asset base, expanded advisory services, built a robust and dynamic investment platform, and remained steadfast in creating financial literacy and financial security for its clients.