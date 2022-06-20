How to Best Enjoy Appleton Estate’s Ultra Premium Rums at the Jamaica Rum Festival

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you want to impress fellow connoisseurs during the Jamaica Rum Festival presented by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, then look no further than the jewel of Jamaica’s rum industry.

Whether the choice is the exceptionally smooth, mellow and full-bodied flavour profiles of or a meticulously complex and nuanced profile, it's guarantee that the sipping experience of Jamaica’s finest rums will rival that of any fine scotch or cognac. Whiskey lovers, prepare to be converted to the world of Jamaican Rum!

When it comes on to aged rums, the complex flavours are best enjoyed neat or over ice, in a snifter to truly unlock the aromas of these aged rums. After pouring into a snifter, give the rum a few seconds to aerate. To truly appreciate fine, aged rum, the senses of sight, smell and taste must be engaged.

Assess the Colour

The first step is to assess the colour and clarity of the rum. After aerating, the snifter should be held towards the light to observe the rum’s colour. Aged rums become darker the longer they age ranging from golden hues to coppery and tawny in appearance. Aged rums also have brilliance, being clear and sparkly and one should be able to see through them, an indication that the rums have been properly processed.

Rums that have been aged for a long period of time will have a green ring where the liquid meets the glass. Called the “green ring of ageing” it is a result of the tannins in the rum reflecting the light. The more aged the rum is, the more pronounced this ring will be.

Just like wine, rums can be classified as light, medium or full-bodied. To evaluate the body of the rum, lean the glass slightly and return it to an upright position. When observing, thick syrupy ‘legs’ will move slowly down the sides of the glass, indicating the rich full-bodied quality of the rum.

‘Noseing’

Smell or ‘noseing’ is also key to assessing and tasting rums. Go for the natural aromas of the rum by simply inhaling, exhaling, putting the snifter to the nose and inhaling. Now, swirl the glass, releasing the spirit and nose again. The rum should reveal the aromas that give way to exquisite flavour profiles.



The Finish

Now it’s the moment we’ve been waiting for…take a sip of rum and note the smooth, mellow and complex flavours. Note also the sensation left in the mouth after the rum has been swallowed – this is the finish. Continue to sip and enjoy Appleton Estate's finest rums during the Jamaica Rum Festival on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Aqueduct, Rose Hall, Montego Bay.

Visit https://jamaicarumfestival.com/tickets/ to purchase tickets.


