Florida Roofing Company Shares Information About Window Installation Services

Mighty Dog Roofing of Northeast Florida, based out of Ponte Vedra Beach, is reaching out to the local community to highlight their window installation services. The company was founded by a team of three entrepreneurs with a combined 25+ years of home and construction industry experience. Since the company’s inception, the team intention has always been to provide high class roofing services to homeowners across the nation.

Neil Mahoney, a representative for the Mighty Dog team, says, “Many homeowners don’t utilize them well, but the truth is that windows can make a statement and add a lot to the exterior beauty of your home. If you take care to install the right kind of windows for your home, you can invest in both form and function as well as increase the resale value of your home at the same time. Of course, it must also be noted that having natural light pouring into your house does wonders for your mood.”

Mighty Dog Roofing of Northeast Florida offers many different styles and product lines with a choice of great manufacturers, such as Vinylmax and Renewal by Andersen, to ensure that every home is customized for the family who lives there. Styles offered by the company include Single Hung, Double Hung, Slider, Picture, Awning, Bays & Bows, Patio Doors, Casement and more. The variety of window styles, product lines, colors and other customization options available means that every homeowner can have their exact vision for their homes realized with the help of a professional.

According to Mighty Dog Roofing, the range of windows they offer all come with a number of benefits. For one, they are energy-efficient. As the company explains, windows, doors and skylights that are eligible for a federal tax credit must meet strict criteria. ENERGY STAR makes it easy to find the right products. Energy efficient windows will also give residents better temperature control, thereby keeping their home more comfortable. High-quality window installation also reduces pest and water damage, which in addition to how much the right windows can add to the overall appearance of the home, can increase the resale value of the property overall.

The Northeast Florida roofing company also points out that another big advantage of installing high quality windows (or replacing old windows with energy-efficient new ones) is the fact that they can lower utility costs. Heat gain and loss from windows can have a huge impact on monthly heating and cooling bills. With new, better insulated windows, homeowners can save significantly while simultaneously improving the comfort of their home.

Safety is another factor that should be considered. Mighty Dog Roofing points out that the windows of today are sturdier than the old wood-framed, single-pane windows. This means that houses will be more safe and secure, not only from the elements, but also from unwanted parties trying to break in.

Mahoney says, “No matter why you want to get new windows, you can rest assured that Mighty Dog Roofing has you covered. Alongside our partners, Vinylmax and Andersen Windows, we can ensure that you get the best window installation possible. From the start of the project to the very end, we will work with you to make sure that the final result is exactly what you want.”

In addition to providing window installations, maintenance and repairs, Mighty Dog Roofing also provides a range of skylight services. Mighty Dog Roofing has chosen the world leader in skylight manufacturing, VELUX, to partner with for skylight installations and offers a complete system of products and accessories for every skylight solution. They offer a complete range of windows, blinds, electronic accessories, solar panels and shades to work well with the homeowners’ desired home environment. For those who want help making a decision, a Mighty Dog sales representative will research which product line would work best with the house’s roofing system and provide the guidance necessary.

Those who want to learn more about the window installation services provided by Mighty Dog Roofing or their range of other services should visit the company’s official website. The website has a contact form for parties interested in contacting the company. Alternatively, Neil Mahoney can be contacted directly via email or phone. Mighty Dog Roofing also maintains a social media presence and can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

