A Guide to the Jamaica Rum Festival Experience

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jamaica is globally considered ‘Rum Country’ by spirit connoisseurs. It’s no wonder as its five local distilleries: Appleton Estate, Hampden Estate, Clarendon and Long Pond Distilleries, both owned by National Rums of Jamaica (Monymusk), and Worthy Park Distillery produce the highest quality clear and golden-hued liquids that attract rum medals every year. The upcoming Jamaica Rum Festival presented by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, provides the perfect opportunity for patrons to get up close and personal with some of the greatest rums in the world in one space, packed with music, edutainment and tons of activities for Jamaicans and visitors to ‘Rum Country’.

A Journey Through History

What better way to enjoy Jamaican rums than to appreciate their provenance and storied history. Take a journey through Jamaican rum to learn its origins, the process, and the craft through an immersive tour of the Heritage House. There, visitors will gain a deeper appreciation of Jamaica's treasured liquid gold and what makes them among the best in the world. Armed with this knowledge, awaken the palate to the uniqueness of the island's rums and explore the festival grounds with newfound rum wisdom.

Love Rums? Now Get to Know Them

JRF will be punctuated with insightful seminars, courtesy of Appleton Estate’s Master and Senior Blenders, Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum, Hampden Estate, Monymusk Plantation Rums, Worthy Park Estate and the JWN Academy. Patrons will be tactfully escorted through the rum-making process, imparting knowledge on how the rums are given the taste that many love. Who knows, one might even learn to craft a cocktail or two! Patrons can register for seminars via Gustazos. Seminars attract an entry fee with limited spaces available. Visit the website https://jamaicarumfestival.com/ and @JaRumFestival on social media for the schedule of seminars and get a chance to explore rum-tasting sessions and take home special memorabilia.

A World of Creativity Right At Home

The Jamaica Rum Festival thrusts visitors into a world of authentic Jamaican Arts and Craft through its exhibitors. The creative spectrum of the uniquely Jamaican mind will be on full display for all to indulge in the form of carpentry, jewellery, boutique wares and more - all rum-inspired, of course!

Grab Something Tasty at the Food Village

The Jamaica Rum Festival is a melting pot of all things culture: the rum, the music, and of course, the FOOD. The Food Village presented by CB Foods will be stuffed with delectable dishes and treats at every turn.

Expect to see beloved CB Foods brands like CB Chicken, Copperwood Pork, Bad Dawg and Caribbean Passion. Patrons can also expect tasty PAN chicken cheffed up by the best in the business. Prefer a meatless or pescatarian option? No worries, The Food Village has something special for everyone.

A Little Reggae For The ‘Spirit’

What better way to enjoy the best spirits in the world than with some sweet reggae for the soul. This year’s festival concert, brought to you by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, is set to go beyond expectations with fast emerging stars like Sevana, Runkus, D’Burnz. D’Voyce and Kalyra slated to hit the big stage with the sweet sounds of reggae music. Don’t miss performances by veteran heavyweights like Capleton, Sanchez, Romain Virgo and Tessanne Chin. Jam to favourite reggae tunes while enjoying the rum of choice with loved ones! Toast to the Jamaica Rum Festival!

The Jamaica Rum Festival presented by Appleton Estate will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Aqueduct, Rose Hall in Montego Bay.

Visit https://jamaicarumfestival.com/tickets/ to purchase tickets.