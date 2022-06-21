From Jamaica, with Love

The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience. Photo Courtesy of Appleton Estate.

One need not be a rum enthusiast to know to some extent the impact Jamaican rum has had on the world. Even casual drinkers are well aware of the 'Jamaican funk', a term used to describe the spirit unique to the little island in the sun. That funk is a result of the process Jamaican rum undergoes which gives it qualities that create an obvious distinction from rums produced by other Caribbean Islands and countries around the globe.

The unique and natural conditions under which rum is produced in Jamaica have earned the island the reputation for creating arguably the best rum known to man.

It should come as no surprise that spirit giants such as Appleton Estate through its Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience attract thousands of visitors each year, eager to tour the historic Estate and delve deeper into the magic behind this piece of Jamaica’s magnificent history. Depending on the time, visitors may get the chance to meet the world’s first female Master Blender in the global spirits industry, Dr. Joy Spence for who the tour is named. She is the chemist and artist behind Appleton Estate 8 Year Old Reserve, Appleton Estate 12 Year Old Rare Casks and a number of limited-edition releases and one-of-a-kind blends gifted to a select few over the span of her career.

Given these unique traits, it should also come as no surprise that rum is now being developed into an official tourism product. The reason is clear. Similar to the bounce and groove of the reggae rhythm that has entranced the world, Jamaican rum has awakened the palates and hearts of rum enthusiasts and casual drinkers on a global scale.

This product of Jamaica is so much a part of the island's cultural DNA that there are brands such as Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum that are spread across all facets of everyday Jamaican life. In essence, if one is seeking to dig deeper into the cultural identity of the Jamaican people and come away with a clear idea of what it is to bask in the true Jamaican experience, the rum is a good place to start, representing the heart and soul of a storied history.

The Jamaica Rum Festival is one way in which rum is being officiated as a tourism product of Jamaica. It is an event punctuated with seminars and other engaging activities to help patrons indulge in the full history of Jamaican rum; how it is made and the ways best to enjoy it. The event also showcases some of the island’s biggest musical talents, making it a melting pot of all the spicy, wholesome ingredients for a complete immersion for locals and visitors in search of an authentically Jamaican experience.

Judging by Jamaica's rich history made all the more potent by the spirits that reflect the resilience of its people, it is safe to say, Jamaican rum will continue to impact the world. If one happens to be in Jamaica for the summer, the Jamaica Rum Festival is the place to be on June 25, 2022, at the Aqueduct, Rose Hall, Montego Bay.

Purchase tickets to the Jamaica Rum Festival at https://jamaicarumfestival.com/tickets/.