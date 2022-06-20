Province announces new 9km active transportation trail in St. Peter’s

CANADA, June 20 - Government announced, alongside the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), a new 9km stretch of active transportation trail that will connect Islanders and visitors to the Greenwich National Park from the St. Peter’s area.

The St. Peter’s Area Development Corporation applied to the province’s Active Transportation Fund looking for assistance in making the trail a reality. The province has committed to $4 million in funding. ACOA is contributing $625,000 through the Innovative Communities Fund making the total investment for the 9km trail more than $4.5 million.

The 9km stretch of trail will begin at Route 16 – Northside Road and connect users to the existing trails at the Greenwich National Park. The province will begin work on the trail as soon as possible with hopes to complete the work by Fall.

“One of the main ways we can reach our net zero goals is by reducing emissions from passenger vehicles. We need to change the way we move around our province. Providing Islanders and visitors with safe and accessible trails is a great way to help change habits and shift to walking or other forms of active transportation.” - Steven Myers, Minister of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

“Since Greenwich became part of the National Park in 1998, we have been working to find the best way to share this jewel to the rest of the world, while also protecting everything that makes it so special. This new path perfectly complements everything the community has been working toward. It will strengthen tourism in Eastern PEI and benefit Islanders for years to come.”

- Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA.

“As the neighboring community to Greenwich, it is very fitting to link these two areas with an active trail for cyclists and walkers. This trail will parallel the 8km long Bay, bordering rolling green fields and scenic hillsides, and is a tease to the natural beauty of the forest trails, dramatic dunes and stunning beach that one will experience visiting Greenwich National Park. As Islanders, it is a great opportunity to encourage us to be more active and visit this local splendor, and to be able to share this trail experience with global visitors is very gratifying.”

- Sarah Branje, President of the St. Peter’s Area Development Corporation.

Media contacts:

Jill Edwards

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

jedwards@gov.pe.ca

Mike Critchley

Senior Communications Advisor

Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Michael.Critchley@acoa-apeca.gc.ca