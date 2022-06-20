DAQ Announces First Funding Awards from NC Volkswagen Settlement Phase 2 Program

Raleigh

Jun 20, 2022

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is awarding $255,000 in rebates to public and private organizations to install publicly accessible zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers across the state. This funding is the first to be awarded from the $68 million the state has available in Phase 2 of the NC Volkswagen Mitigation Settlement Program. Additional rebates are still available to qualifying applicants.

The rebates announced today will help fund 59 new Level 2 charging ports at 23 sites across the state. These projects will enhance and extend the current ZEV infrastructure network in North Carolina to increase the use of clean ZEVs in place of gas-powered cars and improve air quality by significantly reducing emissions of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and greenhouse gases.

“Motor vehicles are the No. 1 source of air pollution in North Carolina, so electrifying our transportation network is an essential step in curbing these emissions,” says Mike Abraczinskas, Director of the Division of Air Quality. “These rebates are just the first of many grants and rebates DAQ will award this year with the funds North Carolina received from the national Volkswagen Settlement. We are excited to fund not just electric vehicle chargers but also electric and low-emission vehicles to replace some of the dirtiest diesel vehicles on the roads today.”

DEQ is awarding Level 2 Public Access rebates to qualifying applicants on a first-come, first-served basis until the full $1,070,877 is allocated for this program. Local government agencies, nonprofits and private businesses are all eligible to apply. Rebates up to a maximum of $5,000 are available to government applicants and up to $4,000 to non-government applicants for each new charging port installed. There is still time to apply for a rebate through this program.

Phase 2 of the Volkswagen Mitigation Plan covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker. DEQ is allocating the full 15% ($10,198,826) allowed in the Volkswagen State Trust Agreement for ZEV charging infrastructure projects under Phase 2. Additional settlement funds will support the replacement of diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner alternatives. The timeline for application deadlines and award announcements for each program is available online.