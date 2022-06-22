How To Reduce Restaurant Delivery Costs

How To Improve Restaurant Delivery & Decrease Fees Restaurant Supply Store What are the costs of food delivery services? Food Delivery Storage Suppliers

Restaurant industry delivery services, how they are affecting the restaurant industry, and how to reduce the high fees.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The explosive growth of online food ordering has also ushered in a new era of delivery services. In this new world, customers can enjoy the convenience of getting their favorite foods from any restaurant with a click. Delivery is available from almost any restaurant or fast-food chain, growing faster than ever. In fact, according to data compiled by Statista, the market for delivery services is expected to grow by more than 30% annually until 2023. Meanwhile, restaurants that provide delivery services are thriving. It makes up more than 20% of all food service establishments and generates $13 billion in annual sales. According to Bloomberg Second Measure, more than half of Americans have used meal delivery services, with the typical customer spending more than $200 in the first quarter of 2022.

Delivery fees are charged at a percentage-based rate on top of the standard transaction fee. The fees are usually applied to purchases made using a credit or debit card as the payment method. Delivery fees can range from 10-25 percent of the order amount. Fees are usually flat-rate, but some merchants may offer a discounted rate for purchases above a certain amount.

However, restaurants aren't exactly profitable with delivery fees included. As a result, the business usually ends up working at a loss unless it can slash its delivery fees and keep its margins intact after accounting for fixed costs such as driver wages, fuel costs, and insurance premiums.



Why Are Restaurant Delivery Fees So High?

The reason for high delivery fees is that restaurants make very little from delivery orders. Restaurants make considerably less from delivery orders compared to in-store sales. This is because the delivery fee is often a percentage of the total order amount. Delivery fees typically range from 10–25% of the total order value. This may seem like a small amount on a single order, but the numbers quickly add up when considering the volume of orders that most restaurants process daily. In fact, according to data compiled by Statista, the average delivery order value in the United States is $30. Therefore, if there is a delivery fee of 20%, that's an additional $6 on every order that is processed.

The profit margin of an in-store sale is usually significantly higher than that of a delivery sale. There are fixed costs associated with operating a delivery service. These include vehicle maintenance, fuel costs, insurance premiums, and employee wages. These costs are usually higher for delivery operations compared to in-store operations. This is because drivers making deliveries typically have to travel farther than employees working in the restaurant. As a result, delivery vehicles require more fuel than those used at the restaurant.



What are the costs of food delivery services?

Food delivery services are excellent, but it does come with a cost. Most services charge a percentage of the total price of the order, have a minimum order amount, and even fuel surcharges(https://www.fool.com/the-ascent/personal-finance/articles/ordering-food-delivery-watch-out-for-this-new-fee/). Furthermore, taxes and benefits must also be paid to delivery drivers. Depending on how often orders happen and the average cost of the meals, the delivery service cost can quickly add up. These additional costs increase the overall cost of running a delivery service.

The current fuel crisis is a global issue and the most significant cost added to the delivery. Americans may have it easy compared to many other countries. For example, drivers in Canada pay close to $7 (USD) a gallon, and the petrol in the U.K. is over $8 (USD). However, countries worldwide are experiencing significant shortages or complete shutdowns of their fuel production facilities. This has been caused by various factors, including refinery shutdowns, natural disasters, and geopolitical tensions. All these factors go into the final delivery costs.

These costs can also vary depending on the delivery service. For example, some services charge a flat fee for each delivery. Others charge a percentage-based fee, a minimum fee, or a combination of the three.



What factors influence the cost of restaurant delivery?

Many factors go into influencing the cost of restaurant delivery. Everything from food, fuel, and time to deliver is being billed and adding to the cost of every delivery.

Drivers who work for food delivery apps are responsible for paying for their gas, an expense that has risen dramatically over the past year. As a result, what was once able to be covered in one to two daily trips has increased to five or six to cover a day's worth of fuel for most delivery drivers.

Food prices(https://tbrnewsmedia.com/legislators-take-bite-out-of-rising-food-prices/) have also gone up drastically in the last year alone. A May report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates food prices have climbed 10.8% since April 2021, the highest 12-month increase over four decades. The nationwide surge in food prices is being driven by several factors occurring domestically and abroad.

"Food prices in the United States are going up because the oil to deliver the food, the cost of fertilizer and the cost of planting and harvesting are all going up. All of that has to do with inflation, it has to do with oil and gas, and it has to do with the war in Ukraine." Martin Cantor, director of the Long Island Center for Socio-Economic Policy, said in a phone interview. (https://tbrnewsmedia.com/legislators-take-bite-out-of-rising-food-prices/)

The distance to the customer also will take into account. The farther away from the customer's restaurant, the higher the delivery cost will go up, not only for them but also for the restaurant itself. Everything from fuel, disposable takeout containers, and the driver's time will be incorporated into the fee.



Strategies to Reduce the Cost of Food Delivery

Delivery operations are critical to the success of a food delivery business. Many businesses use various methods to optimize these operations. First, ensure the delivery service offers a flat rate for deliveries rather than a percentage. This will make the delivery cost easier to control and adjust the menu pricing accordingly. Second, ensure only to deliver items where the delivery cost exceeds the order cost. No business wants to make deliveries that end up losing money because the extra fees take out any profit there may have been.

There are ways to save money with delivery by negotiating a lower rate with a delivery provider, increasing the minimum order value required to qualify, or offering delivery exclusively on certain days of the week. These options will help keep costs down when the business is not operating at peak efficiency. In addition, some places focus on delivery during off-peak hours and choose services that offer tip-based delivery. These help restaurants keep up with the rising delivery costs without outright refusing to deliver.



Recommendations for Restaurants Using Delivery Services

Most restaurants use delivery services that add on average 30% to costs, so how to decrease your costs and keep restaurant profits?

- Purchase delivery equipment and run delivery services in-house

- Use flat-rate delivery services

- Negotiate a lower rate with the delivery provider

- Increase the minimum order value required for delivery

- Offer delivery exclusively on certain days of the week

Nowadays, it's not surprising to see delivery offered by almost every restaurant, using their online ordering system or app to order food. Most of these delivery services let customers order food from any restaurant, but delivery services are only as good as the restaurants it works with, so do the research. Every business has to have the proper storage and transport equipment(https://www.restaurantsupply.com/storage-and-transport) for delivery, such as a warming drawer to hold food and ensure the staff has the appropriate training for delivering food.

The delivery partner is responsible for picking up the order from the restaurant and delivering it to the customer's location. Choosing the right partner is critical to slashing the delivery costs. Choose a partner that offers the best value in terms of price and service. The delivery terms include the number of orders per day, the minimum order amount, the delivery fee, and the distance the driver can travel. Negotiate these terms with the delivery partner to get a better deal.

