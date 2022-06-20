Thomas Lauth is celebrating 10 years of TL Tech.

Thomas Lauth started a technology-based logistics company named 'TL Tech' in 2012. Working hard to establish his first entrepreneurial venture, TL Trucks, for more than a decade, Thomas realized a more significant opportunity existed for a tech company to connect small and medium-sized trucking companies.

Never thinking small, Thomas landed some big companies as his enterprise customers right from the start of TL Tech. Today TL Tech has established itself as a trusted name focusing on minority, women, and veteran-owned trucking companies. During its 10 years of journey, TL Tech has grown from zero to over 5,000 trucking companies within its network. It is generating hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue every year.

TL Tech is a venture capital-backed trucking services platform. It utilizes machine learning and big data predictive analytics to connect freight shipping companies with a network of carriers and trucks. TL Tech offers upfront pricing and fast payment options to enterprises at their convenience.

“When I first jumped into the business, my goal was to create a traditional trucking company which I did, TL Trucks. But soon, I started to see all the inefficiencies and realized it would be a lot more capital than I had anticipated. This made me pivot towards a non-asset-based model, and TL Tech took off. I saw an opportunity to integrate technologies like machine learning and big data into all of the manual processes. These technologies have the power to develop algorithms that can complete processes without human touch.”

Thomas realized that an overwhelming number of trucking companies are small to medium-sized. Because of their size and limited capital, small companies hardly get opportunities to ship goods from large corporations. Thomas envisioned TL Tech as a platform that allows all small to medium-sized companies to do business with giant corporations. In 10 years, TL Tech has created immense opportunities for smaller companies to grow.

TL Tech is an incredible example of how technology, when merged with purpose, can generate opportunities. TL Tech is making money by helping other smaller companies generate revenue creating a win-win situation for everybody.

About Thomas Lauth

Thomas Lauth was born and brought up in Georgia, USA. He is a homeless orphan turned into a successful entrepreneur. He is co-founder and CEO of TL Trucks and TL Tech. TL Tech is a million-dollar, technology-based logistics company that has over 5,000 trucking companies within its network.



