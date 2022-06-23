Endaisha Thornton Author of 'CEO or Starve' is Beating the Odds and Advocating for Financial Literacy

CEO or Starve Consulting Endaisha Thornton's Birthday and Book Cover Event Endaisha the CEO

Birthday and Book launch on Sat. July 23 at Cheers American Bistro Restaurant from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm.

The best time to start was yesterday; the next best time is now.” — Endaisha the CEO

PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know 1 in 2 business closed their doors due to the pandemic? Yet, one hometown hero is beating the odds and breaking the cycle of business failure. Meet business visionary and advocate Endaisha Thornton, a.k.a. Endaisha, the CEO. This Reading native knows all too well the sting of despair and the pangs of lack. But, instead of cowering to the system, Endaisha is creating a way out. Now with a proven strategy to build a solid business, Endaisha is sharing his wisdom with others.

In his groundbreaking book CEO or Starve: The Life and Times of an Entrepreneur, he chronicles his ups and downs in relationships and business. Through this transparent storytelling, readers learn the keys to success that were wrought through pain and perseverance. Though Endaisha is still in the midst of this journey his poignant story helps others learn from his mistakes and strive for financial freedom.

On Saturday, July 23, 2022, friends, colleagues, and clients join Endaisha, the CEO, to celebrate his birthday and book launch at Cheers American Bistro Restaurant from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. At the invitation only event, this soon to be king of the Keystone State will share musings from his book.

Along his journey, this thirty-something financial genius once worked dead-end jobs and failed in love and life. After a series of bad choices, Endaisha found both his passion and his purpose. In CEO or Starve, he shares how his rocky road to financial freedom empowered him to make a clear path to success for his clients. He believes “the best time to start was yesterday; the next best time is now.”

Through his research, Endaisha found that African Americans score the lowest in financial literacy when tested. As a result, reading basic bank statements, credit card applications, mortgages, and stock portfolios is a mystery. Still, Endaisha is cracking the code and is now sharing these secrets with his community. As the founder and CEO or Starve Business Consulting, Endaisha explains the ABCs of wealth building and helps clients leave a legacy for the next generation. His premium legal services help would be entrepreneurs get through the red tape. Clients who work with Endaisha learn everything from how to write a business plan to trademarking their ideas. CEO or Starve Consulting is a one-stop-shop for those trying to move from side hustle to high-flyer, from middleman to business magnate.

Businessowners throughout Pennsylvania agree that Endaisha makes a difference. “You were a big help throughout the entire process. Thanks, bro!” says MMB Digital Photography.

Mr. Thornton is no stranger to trouble, poverty, trauma, and even death. Growing up in the country’s poorest city taught him resilience and losing his father at the tender age of 9 taught him self-reliance. Endaisha watched his mom toil for hours to provide for his four siblings, and it was there in those moments, that the seed of faith for his business was sown. Years later, Endaisha pulls on the qualities he learned through those hard times to propel him into the next chapter of his life. He knows the best is yet to come. His simple motto is Start. Grow. Prosper!

For more information, contact Endaisha Thornton at support@ceoorstarve.com or logon to www.blackauthorspub.com.

