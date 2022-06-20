NRI Offers Rapid Equipment Removal and Consignment Services

NRI specializes in Industrial Asset Recovery and moves over 10 million pieces and 1,500 tons of industrial equipment and MRO around the globe every single year.

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial Sales is pleased to announce the achievement of moving more than 10 million pieces and 1,500 tons of industrial equipment around the globe. NRI specializes in various asset recovery services and is one of the largest industrial surplus dealers based in the United States. Through its direct purchase and consignment programs, the company has achieved moving more than 10 million pieces and over 1,500 tons of industrial surplus and MRO within the past 365 days.

"That is a significant achievement and we look forward to serving our clients even more efficiently moving forward," said Saif Syed, CEO of NRI Industrial Sales.

Having established a strong presence in the United States, the company now looks to expand its European presence. "We are reaching out to various warehouse facilities and large industrial plants to assist them with their asset recovery needs on their surplus inventory and MRO," said Saif.

About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

We do so by partnering with businesses from various sectors, including Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining, to preserve the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve.

We take pride in our sustainable solutions that keep tons of obsolete machines, equipment, and parts out of landfills and scrap piles while providing the industry with an economical source for industrial equipment.

Canadian Headquarters: 2000 Argentia Road, Plaza 5, Suite 406, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 2R7 Canada

Canadian Distribution Centre: 9-2530 Speers Road Oakville, Ontario L6L 5K8 Canada

North-East U.S. Headquarters & Distribution Centre: 6401 Rogers Road Delta, Ohio 43515 United States

South-West U.S. Distribution Centre: 4901 Rockaway Blvd NE Building G Rio Rancho, New Mexico 87124 United States

Europe & Middle East Distribution Centre: New Al Saja'a Industrial Area Sharjah UAE

South-East Asia Distribution Centre A: Kot Pindi dass Road, Near Ideal chemical, Lahore Road Sheikhupura Pakistan

South-East Asia Distribution Centre B: 1479B Circular Road, Rahim Yar Khan 64200 Pakistan