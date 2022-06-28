Comfort Keepers of NYC Lisa McNee Wins 2021 Quest For Excellence Award

Lisa McNee accepting Quest For Excellence Award 2022 Comfort Keepers Award Winners

The Quest for Excellence award honors Comfort Keepers franchisees with the highest year-over-year revenue growth. Lisa McNee has been honored for her success.

The award was unexpected but made me realize how all the hard work & selfless efforts of my entire team are appreciated. It’s extremely rewarding to make a difference in the lives of our clients.” — Lisa McNee

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 Quest for Excellence award went to a local Comfort Keepers® franchise that serves the Manhattan NYC area. The Comfort Keepers company gave this prestigious award to Lisa McNee, who owns and runs her own business in Manhattan, New York.

Lisa McNee is an expert on in-home senior care, and she is very passionate about giving quality in-home senior care to NYC residents. Since she opened her Comfort Keepers office, McNee has seen a lot of growth in her business.

Comfort Keepers franchisees get the Quest for Excellence award every year if they are the top sales performers with revenue growth or if they have the highest percentage of year-over-year revenue growth in a category. McNee is being recognized and honored for having a great business year in 2021. A trip to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as a reward was part of the honor.

Since 2008, McNee's Comfort Keepers office has been providing in-home care services to people in NYC and the surrounding area. The leader of in-home senior care and her team of professionally trained caregivers have helped hundreds of seniors in the area in many different ways.

Comfort Keepers helps seniors and their families by providing care at home. Each client gets a personalized care plan that takes into account both their physical and non-physical mental health needs. Comfort Keepers of NYC in-home senior caregivers can help with personal care, 24 hour care, transportation to community events, post hospital care, and companionship.

The Comfort Keepers® Story

Comfort Keepers® has been "Elevating the Human Spirit℠" for more than 20 years through its network of in-home care for seniors and other adults. It does this by giving seniors and other individuals the tools they need to stay independent and find joy in every day. Comfort Keepers is a division of Sodexo, a global leader that provides Quality of Life services to more than 75 million people in 80 countries every day. The company runs a franchise network with more than 600 locations all over the world. Sodexo's integrated services are based on more than 45 years of experience in areas like reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, food services, facilities and equipment management, concierge services, and services for the health care and senior markets.