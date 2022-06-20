3 Reasons Why ABBA Limosine Service is a Top Choice for Weddings

A limousine can enhance a wedding by serving as the couple's getaway vehicle. It's possible to use ABBA Limousine Service's charter buses to transport wedding guests to the venue and back.

As the wedding season approaches, ABBA Limousine Service

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABBA Limousine Service's recent growth in popularity can be attributed to its wedding services. Now that there are fewer COVID-19 restrictions, many more couples are finally meeting in holy matrimony. To meet the growing demand, this transportation company goes beyond the usual standards of wedding transportation, becoming the behind-the-scenes MVP of summer weddings.

During the worst part of the pandemic, many couples couldn't hold a wedding or had to postpone it for fear of the virus spreading among their guests. Now that everything is returning to normalcy, couples are more comfortable with hosting larger wedding parties. Sam Abdulrahman, the Owner of ABBA Limousine Service is thankful for his recurring clients because they allow the business to be one of the first transportation companies "to come back from COVID."

Usually, when transportation companies are requested at weddings, they're in charge of ensuring that the main couple along with their wedding parties arrives at the venue on time. Sometimes, they may also provide transport for the newly married couple after the party is over. However, ABBA Limousine Service offers more than the customary services to ensure that the couple's special day moves seamlessly. Here are three reasons for how they got to where they are.

1. An Expansive Fleet

Firstly, ABBA Limousine Service's multifaceted vehicles allow their clients to completely customize the solution to their transportation requirements. Their extensive fleet of vehicles can easily meet the varying needs of their clients. The option to stick with the same transportation provider throughout the event allows for seamless communication and better client satisfaction. For example, previous clients have "used ABBA to transport our hotel guests to our wedding venue", while also using one of their limos as the couple's getaway car after the reception.

2. Dedicated Customer Service

Another reason why ABBA Limousine Service is rising in popularity and becoming wedding planners' go-to choice is because of their "Great Customer Service". The rapport they build with their clients allows their services to spread via word of mouth, adding to their recent growth. According to previous clients, they're "so easy to coordinate with" and their team members are "courteous, flexible, and incredibly easy to reach when needed."

3. Available Amenities & Courteous Drivers

Although transportation services are mainly a way to get from Point A to Point B, ABBA Limousine Service also ensures that the travel between locations is part of the wedding. Each vehicle has several amenities that allow its passengers to relax or carry on the atmosphere of the celebratory event. Their drivers are also known to be some of the "absolute NICEST and most attentive driver we've had for past rentals", according to some previous clients.

All of these factors together have allowed ABBA Limousine Service's reputation to precede them. By providing their clients with service beyond their expectations, they have continued to expand their sphere of influence through their wedding and other special event services. As the summer months approach with the full force of summer's heat, this transportation company continues to grow with the help of their clients' referrals.

ABBA Limousine Service has proudly chauffeured residents of the Greater Houston community since 1999. As an award-winning transportation service, the company strives to enrich its clients' traveling experience by providing a stress-free and comfortable environment. By providing quality customer service and building rapport with their passengers, ABBA Limousine Service's reputation continues to grow. For more information, contact the company at (713) 532 – 4170 or via email at info@abbalimos.com.

