Vigna Law Group: New Jersey Vaginal Mesh Cases Moving Forward

Dr. Greg Vigna

The neurological injuries caused by these slings and vaginal mesh will be litigated for decades to come.

Twenty-five percent of women with retropubic slings placed according to the Instructions for Use have the arms in the levator and obturator muscles which cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia.” — Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We look forward to proceeding with discovery for our clients whose cases are filed in the New Jersey consolidated Pelvic Mesh/Gynecare Litigation. Calling attention to the June 14, 2022, Case Management Order #84, we have filed many cases on behalf of our clients in New Jersey against Ethicon which has continued to put out its trash devices in spite of the fact that medical society after medical society has identified unique, serious neurological injuries caused by the arms of the device. We represent seriously injured clients whose stories need to be heard. The neurological injuries caused by these slings and vaginal mesh will be litigated for decades to come as this bumbling fiasco of Ethicon’s own making has become an epidemic. Those who know the asbestos history see similarities with serious injuries occurring years after implant," explain Greg Vigna, MD, JD.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, practicing physician, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, and Certified Life Care Planner states, “I am feeling very good with the position of my clients as we are approaching courthouses across the country. By representing those with symptoms of neurological harm caused by retropubic slings, transobturator slings and vaginal mesh devices we are prepared to take on the manufacturers case by case until they take polypropylene slings off the market.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Our position can be summed up as follows:

1) Twenty-five percent of women with retropubic slings placed according to the Instructions for Use have the arms in the levator and obturator muscles which cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia.

2) Transobturator slings cause nerve entrapment of the obturator and pudendal nerves from injuries to soft tissues adjacent to these nerves.

3) Retropubic slings cause ilioinguinal neuralgia.

4) Adverse events are caused in part by shrinkage of the mesh device or tissue contraction around the mesh that may be excessive.

5) Adverse events are caused by an acute then chronic foreign body response that occurs in all women and is unpredictable as to its effects.

6) Acute and chronic inflammation occurs in all women.

7) Adverse events are known to occur months to years after implantation.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “We have multiple trial teams preparing under the leadership of Ben Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman. The only way the vaginal mesh debacle will end is getting the most severely injured women who are not averse to the risk of litigation to the courthouse against the manufacturers who put these devices on the market—and when warranted—the physicians who implant them.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “Future care for our clients in many cases exceed 2 million dollars and includes nerve blocks, pelvic floor physical therapy, complete mesh removal, spinal stimulators, Botox, and nerve decompression. These are cases involving serious and tragic injuries. The women we represent have very compelling stories of destroyed lives and individual survival despite a catastrophic pain syndrome. We believe these cases are going to be tried for decades to come. The story of the deceptive marketing practices of defense manufacturers needs to be heard, and going forward the doctors who implant these devices may also be held accountable for putting them in. Some themselves might possibly have a seat in the defendant’s chair becoming exposed financially above their policy limits along with the deep pockets of Boston Scientific, Ethicon, and Coloplast.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “In time, physicians who implant these devices will be paying for it with higher prices for liability insurance as verdicts come in, and they will have exposure from injuries caused by properly positioned as well as malplaced devices they themselves choose to implant.”

The Vigna Law Group targets pudendal and obturator neuralgia caused by the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Type 1 and 2:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

Learn more about the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia by visiting this link: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59. Read our FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain and listen to Podcasts from the Vigna Law Group, for more information.

For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or visit https://tvm.lifecare123.com/. Click the following link for information regarding sling related complications: https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html

References:

https://www.augs.org/assets/1/6/Joint_Position_Statement_on_the_Management_of.99428.pdf

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002937806009331

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/nau.23896

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00192-013-2256-y

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00192-011-1539-4

NICE 2019 ( https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng123 )

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33208654/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20639025/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7847570/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/21060989/

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s001920200029

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33822258/

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/2/#search/drheingold%40rheingoldlaw.com/FMfcgzGpGTJSgzRBPBPLJTQsBLDXqrXs?projector=1&messagePartId=0.1