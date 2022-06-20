Submit Release
The Mindfulness of the Wind

A collection of children’s stories with meaningful lessons

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—The formative years of a child’s life can greatly influence how they will be when they grow up, which is why it is very important to make them understand values and teach them at an early age. Perhaps the best way to do this is to tickle their minds and their imagination, all the while inserting the lessons and values you want to pass on in the things that capture their attention. Such is the case with author Marilyn Wassmann’s book What the Wind Blew In, which aims to encourage children to cultivate good values.

Marilyn Benjamin Wassmann, a leap-year baby, is an avid writer and all-around artist. Such is her desire for art and literature that she earned four degrees related to them: two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. She worked as an art cataloger in the Library of Congress and retired from that job in 2011. She illustrated and contributed to the Greenbelt Writers Group. She writes poetry in her spare time and in 2016 she published Pen Scratching Poets: A Collection of One Family’s Creative Pursuits.

The book, written and illustrated by Marilyn herself, contains children’s stories in rhyming couplets so they could easily enjoy and understand them. Each story teaches values, varying from thoughtfulness to listening before they act, and other similar important lessons. The book has delightful illustrations that are very pleasing to the eye and will definitely capture the imagination of the kids reading it.

