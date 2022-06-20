Car Window Shades Company Marks 2000+ 5-Star Reviews

/EIN News/ -- Silverwater, New South Wales, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Snap Shades is pleased to announce that their car window shades offer a line of products developed by the new parents to help their child ride safely and remain protected from the sun's harmful UV rays. They experienced difficulty finding products to protect against sunburn and UV exposure in the market so they created their own. The founders of Snap Shades knew they needed good protection against ultraviolet rays in Australia because of the amount of harmful UV exposure experienced in the country.

After searching extensively in baby stores and online for vehicle window shades, they could not find a decent-looking and practical option within their budget. The solution was to launch the necessary product to fit the perceived lack in the marketplace and so Snap Shades were born.

Snap Shades are functional, stylish, and affordable in order to help protect all car passengers from the harmful effects of UV rays. Whether the customer is a new parent or part of an existing family, the shades are designed to help easily protect your passengers from UV rays.

Additional ordering and installation information is available at https://snapshades.com.au/

For any parent who transports children and infants in an automobile, the magnetic car window sun shades are affordable. They are clean, fitting, stylish, and magnetic. Competitors use bulky clips to hold the shades in place which are prone to breakage, so they are less convenient and do not provide as good a fit as the Snap Shades products.

The window shades are designed to fit smoothly and to stay in place, regardless of the type of car that is driven. Luxury cars, sports cars, and SUVs can transport passengers who don't want the adverse effects of UV rays. The magnetic shades provide a smart, convenient, and affordable solution, whether the passenger is riding in a Toyota Land Cruiser or a full-sized recreational vehicle. The company website provides the information necessary to choose the right fit for each vehicle and are also able to produce custom shades by special order.

About the Company:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qf5qjz-zPUk

Snap Shades offers a line of products designed to protect against UV rays while traveling in an automobile. The Australian-based company created its shade product line to safeguard drivers and passengers against harmful sun rays.

