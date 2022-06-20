Marymount University Launching Multiple Online Tracks for Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program

/EIN News/ -- Arlington, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arlington, Virginia -

Designed to meet the growing demand for advanced mental health services in the U.S., Marymount University is launching a trio of online tracks for its Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) degree program. The online BSN-DNP PMHNP, the online MSN-PMHNP and the online Post-Master’s PMHNP Certificate will allow students to acquire the skills and experiences necessary for success in holistically treating the mental health of patients of all ages.

“We’ve designed our PMHNP programs with the present and future of advanced practice nursing in mind, continuing the tradition of excellence at the Malek School of Nursing Professions,” said Dr. Kenneth Harwood, Dean of Marymount University’s College of Health and Education. “Marymount welcomes nurses who want to carry our commitment to service and innovation.”

Nurses interested in PMHNP careers are entering the profession at the right time. An American Psychological Association (APA) survey in 2021 found significant increases in demand for the treatment of anxiety, depression and trauma. Respondents reported a 62 percent increase in patient referrals and 68 percent reported longer waitlists in 2021 than in 2020.

PMHNPs are well-positioned to fill this demand in private practice, public hospitals and other settings. They understand how to identify disorders, prescribe treatment and assess patient progress toward better outcomes. Specializations in areas like addiction medicine and geriatric psychiatry further advance the level of care provided by PMHNPs.

Marymount’s online PMHNP tracks help working nurses level up their careers with part-time schedules. Each path combines 100 percent online coursework with an on-campus residency that encourages collaboration among students. Marymount students benefit from free clinical placement services and consultations with dedicated advisors.

The online BSN-DNP PMHNP, the online MSN-PMHNP and the online Post-Master’s PMHNP Certificate prepare nurses for PMHNP certification exams. The certificate requires an MSN for entry, while the other two paths require BSNs from admitted students. Marymount established the following credit and clinical hour requirements for graduation:

Online BSN-DNP PMHNP: 66 credit hours and at least 1,250 clinical hours

Online MSN-PMHNP: 48 credit hours and 750 clinical hours

Online Post-Master’s PMHNP Certificate: 33 credit hours and 750 clinical hours

U.S. News & World Report ranked Marymount’s Nursing programs among the top third of schools in the country, and its BSN as the top undergraduate program among all Virginia private institutions of higher education.

For more information about these new program tracks, please contact Dr. Maureen Moriarty, Interim Chief Nurse Administrator of Marymount’s Malek School of Nursing Professions, at mmoriart@marymount.edu or 703-284-1590.

