/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People are going through the most prominent technology transition in nearly 3 decades as the internet is progressively being redefined. The move from Web1.0 to Web2.0 happened several decades ago, but it is not until now that user privacy has been greatly valued and received major attention from the community and developers.

Blockchain technology is also making advancements and is the premise for developing a better and more reliable Web3.0 environment. Although the Web3.0 concept appeared many years ago, in recent times it has been incredibly popular and interested by many people. Blockchain is a world of transparency, a sustainable breakthrough that allows people to engage and share almost anything peer-to-peer through a decentralized network.



W3BInfinity - Bring Web3 to Your Browsers



In the future, when people no longer depend too much on technology giants (Google, Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, etc), applications running on Web3 or DApps will be more and more attractive since the security and privacy of users come first. The combination of traditional technology innovations with Web3 is a possible trend for small and medium companies.



What is W3BInfinity?

W3BInfinity is a blockchain startup that focuses on migrating from Web2.0 to Web3.0 and boosting privacy + security for consumers on the Internet. W3BInfinity has produced some fantastic products that help consumers engage and interact with blockchain networks through Web3.0 protocols, and the most popular among all is W3BSmart.

W3BSmart is an addon integrated into most modern browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari, Microsoft Edge, and Brave, etc). With W3BSmart installed, you’re experiencing a new era of the Internet: SAFE + EASY + FAST.

W3BInfinity’s Mission

They aim to be a pioneer in hi-tech blockchain and Web3 technology. Their mission is to normalize difficult and esoteric use cases to make them closer to typical Internet users. Through W3BSmart product, they seek to raise people's understanding of the crypto market and Internet security. They respect users’ privacy and want all users to have the best experience as they’d love to.

W3BSmart - where the new era of the Internet starts!

W3BSmart is an extension developed by the R&D team at W3BInfinity group. Its major advantages are to boost users’ security on web browsers and allow them enter into the realm of blockchain with only one click!

It’s one of the first and full-set innovations in the Web3verse. With W3BSmart in your favorite browsers, you will not be bothered by ads from 3rd parties, you will not be tracked by the code running in the background, your data will not be collected arbitrarily and automatically without your permission, and most importantly, you can use W3BSmart to experience Web3 products and services at any time.

Make money within W3BInfinity’s Diverse Ecosystem

In W3BInfinity's ecosystem, users have a lot of ways to generate money. They hope to empower users to become product builders and digital content creators. This is certainly a very promising and viable area for growth in the Web3verse.

Some stand-out key features that you don't want to miss: Browse-to-earn mechanism, content creation, renting your subscription, referral, and staking.

With the help of W3BSmart, you can easily make profits and be benefited from these opportunities.

Roadmap and further development

They have a clear roadmap with a strong development team. There’re 4 phases to building such an amazing platform. In the first phase, they intend to build infrastructure and design system, issue utility tokens, release Binance Testnet, integrated Binance DEX, and do marketing for the Alpha version. The next milestones are on the way to be achieved.

They also cooperate with marketing agencies, venture capitals and KOLs communities to make W3BSmart more and more popular to all Internet users and leave an impressive impact on society.

About W3BInfinity Group

The future is Web3.0! It’s time for users to take back their privacy from giants (Google, Facebook, Netflix, Amazon, etc) on the Internet. W3BInfinity is a bridge to transform from your traditional workplace to a new era of human life. With W3BSmart, users get secured but not limited access.

